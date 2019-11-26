Many of the best trails around the country are built on state land. Sometimes, that state land is also used for harvesting timber. In 2017, the Sawpit trail, a classic in the Soquel Demonstration State Forest (SDSF), was closed as timber harvest began. Two years later, the harvest is complete, but the Sawpit Trail needs to be rebuilt and reimagined.

The Mountain Bikers of Santa Cruz (MBOSC) has partnered with CAL FIRE, who manages SDSF, to rebuild Sawpit. The rebuild isn’t going to be some new berms and bench cut though—we’re talking a whole new piece of singletrack, freshly dug but inspired by the original lines of the Sawpit trail. MBOSC is aiming to have the new trail built and ready for tires by Spring 2020.

Drew Perkins, MBOSC’s Trails Program Director, has been working with CAL FIRE to refine the Sawpit Trail route and ensure the trail is sustainable. “We want to keep the character of the old trail as much as possible,” Perkins said, “make it a natural experience, definitely more advanced, with some steep sections and rock armoring in places.”

However, there is no public funding set aside for the project, so it’s up to our community of riders to raise the funds needed for the project. The campaign started by MBOSC is aiming to raise $300,000 to not only re-create the trail but also maintain it and other multi-use trails in the forest over the next five years. Contributions up to $100,000 will be matched two-fold by generous donors, so MBOSC really only needs to raise $100,000 to meet the goal. To even further sweeten the pot, as if a brand new trail wasn’t enough, Santa Cruz Bicycles has donated one of their bikes to the campaign—and you could win it.