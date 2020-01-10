Of all the places in the country that have community bike parks, you’d think Southern California would be near the top of the list. With its rich riding culture, vocal trail advocacy and year-round riding weather, you’d expect there to be a pumptrack or dirt jumps at every corner. But unfortunately that’s never been the case, at least not in San Diego.

San Diego County, which begins along the Mexican border and extends as far north as the Camp Pendleton Marine Base, has always had a vibrant riding scene—but is sparse on community bike parks. The San Diego Mountain Biking Association took note of this years ago—we’re talking a decade—and wanted to do something about it. They saw the riding centers, pumptracks and bike parks popping up all over the country and the benefits places like that had on the riding community. For six years, the SDMBA lobbied and advocated for a bike park to be built in San Diego County without much progress.

But that’s not to say nobody was listening. About four years ago, Supervisor Greg Cox of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors took notice of what SDMBA was trying to make happen. A vocal advocate of cycling in his own right, Supervisor Cox became a champion of SDMBA and of what would later become the Sweetwater Bike Park, which celebrated its opening weekend in Bonita, just east of San Diego, on January 4.

Working alongside the county and San Diego Parks and Rec, the SDMBA started slowly putting plans for the Sweetwater Bike Park into place. “I think that we, SDMBA, worked really hard to make sure that once we got some champions and we got some momentum that it was going to done correctly,” said Susie Murphy, Executive Director of SDMBA and driving force behind Sweetwater. Creating a bike park isn’t as simple as bringing in machines and carving out some jumps—SDMBA did extensive research to learn what had worked, and more importantly what had not worked.