Tyrolian trail, a popular DH track in Lake Tahoe, is getting a facelift thanks to a $45,000 grant from the Tahoe Fund. The Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association (TAMBA) has begun planned construction on the upper part of the trail. TAMBA hasn’t dreamed small either—Tyrolian will receive major updates by way of reworked sections, entirely new segment construction and added connections to the Incline Village area and Mount Rose Highway at Tahoe Mountain. Following fuel reduction in the area, the project will also restore and convert old logging roads into sustainable singletrack, which will not only bolster rideable mileage, but also reduce erosion and runoff into the lake.

In partnership with U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, TAMBA has contracted with Cam Zink’s nonprofit Sensus R.A.D trail construction company to convert around 2 miles of old logging roads into new singletrack that will form the connection between the Tyrolian Trail and Mount Rose Highway.