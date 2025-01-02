California-Based SUPER73 Sued Over the Questionable Legality of Its E-Bikes

A lawsuit filed by Hillary Whitman of Fairfax, California, claims that the Irvine-based SUPER73 Inc. has been selling e-bikes that can be unlocked via an app, which allows these e-bikes to break the state of California’s speed limit for e-bikes. This loophole is not strictly prohibited by California state law, and a spokesperson for SUPER73 told the Marin Independent Journal that “all of SUPER73’s bikes are class 2 e-bikes that can change to class 1 or 3 through a SUPER73 application.”

The lawsuit was filed after the plaintiff, Whitman, purchased a SUPER73 E-bike for her son (age 12) to commute to and from school, under the impression that it was a class 2 e-bike. Under California law, class 2 e-bikes are restricted to a top speed of 20 mph with a throttle. Class 1 and class 3 e-bikes have motors that provide pedal assistance and top speeds of 20 and 28 mph, respectively.

Super73 has collaborated with Oracle Red Bull Racing Photo: Super73

Due to the requirement that you must register all e-bikes with the attended school, Whitman could not register her son’s bike. Whitman was told, “Super73s are not e-bikes and are illegal to ride.” The Central Marin Police Authority later confirmed this claim, Whitman alleges in the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, if she had known that Super73 bikes were illegal, she would not have purchased it in the first place.

Super73 sells models with throttles and the ability to be switched from class 1, class 2, and class 3. Via the aforementioned Super73 app, an Off-Road mode can be unlocked for 1,200-watt continuous power and 2,000-watt peak power to reach speeds above 28 mph. According to the lawsuit, state law enforcement has consistently monitored Super73 models going "35 to 38 mph." California law requires e-bikes to meet one of the three classes and clearly states that they cannot have a motor larger than 750 watts to be classified as an e-bike and not a motor vehicle.

Striking looks and more moto than bike, if you ask me. Photo: Super73

There are notices on the Super73 website that clearly state that its bikes are “For riders 16 years of age and older.” So, clearly, Whitman was aware of some risks with her purchase.

Bob Mittelstaedt, a Marin County resident, retired trial attorney, and co-founder of the nonprofit E-Bike Access, has continuously advocated for police departments to acknowledge that Super73 and other similar manufacturers are selling products that aren't e-bikes as outlined in California state law.

"I compare it to if the law said kids of any age could drive cars as long as cars weren't capable of going more than 10 mph, and Ferrari ships a car in first gear, and they say it never occurred to us that you were going to shift it into sixth and go 180 mph." Said Bob Mittelstaedt in a statement given to Bicycle Retailer and Industry News regarding the lawsuit.

Super73 has continuously declined to comment on the lawsuit, slated for a case management conference in May. As of writing, however, Super73 has updated its website to reflect new laws and regulations implemented in 2025. The webpage now states: “In light of newly implemented regulations, customers who download and pair the SUPER73 app after January 1, 2025, will not have the ability to access modes other than the Class 2 mode in which the product is sold.”