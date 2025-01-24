This Steel Mountain Bike Brand Just Launched a Unique Upgrade Program

Starling Cycles has been vocal about its dedication to longevity and opposing the consumerism trend in the mountain bike industry. The brand's ethos is unapologetically anti-more, and it has seen great success with this approach. Now, a new trade-in program aims to reduce waste in the mountain bike industry by keeping its bikes on trails for years to come.

Stating proudly on the front page of its website: “We make unapologetically simple bikes. We include only what’s necessary, nothing more. Zero marketing gimmicks and next-best-thing jargon. We’ve stripped away the bulls--t and left tough, long-lasting, beautiful, and hassle-free mountain bikes. Bikes made to ride, not polish and preen. Simple to ride and bags of fun.”

This counter to the more-is-better argument is exemplified in its newly announced trade-in program, which allows Starling owners to recycle an old frame and get the newest version at a significant discount. Furthermore, a portion of the cost is donated to support an organization that gives back to the local trails.

Starling launched this program for several reasons. The main one is that it rewards faithful customers by allowing them to upgrade to the latest Starling frame at a great price. Sustainability is also very important to the brand, and this program will allow more bikes to stay on the trails for longer and prevent the older frames from being scrapped. This is not to say anything is wrong with the older frames, but upgrading allows for the use of the latest and greatest drivetrains and a few improvements to the newest generation of Starling V3 frames.

The older frames that are traded in will be refreshed and inspected before being offered to prospective buyers at a discounted price via the Outlet on the Starling website. This will incentivize more riders to choose a second-hand frame over a new one, further increasing the brand's sustainability.

An early generation Starling Cycles Swoop Photo: Starling Cycles

Trade-ups are not just for the original buyer, either. Second-hand owners are encouraged to contact Starling to discuss available trade-in options. In simpler terms, anyone with a full suspension frame older than V3 can take advantage of this program.

Starling outlines the program in easy-to-understand terms on the program page with an example: “Let’s say you own a V1 Starling Swoop frame purchased in 2016. Joe made it in his shed. You paid X amount for it. It’s a little tired, doesn’t have an adjustable shock mount or UDH hanger, the warranty has run out, and you fancy an upgrade. You can now return your frame to us and upgrade to a brand new V3 Starling Cycles frame for just the original price you paid, plus the cost of a shock and postage. That’s a considerable saving, which is pretty impressive. Plus, there is no hassle with second-hand sales, eBay, or FB marketplace BS.”

The V3 Starling Cycles Swoop Frameset Photo: Starling Cycles

Why would you want to upgrade your frame, though?

Isn't this program unnecessary if the older frames still ride well and are in good condition? Some customers seek the benefit of adjustable shock mounts, anti-flare headtubes, a stiffer main pivot assembly, and UDH dropouts. You might also want the 7-year warranty that comes with a new frame. There are also minor tweaks to geometry, tubing specification, and manufacturing processes that squeeze a bit of extra performance out of the platform. This new offer allows customers to upgrade to a V3 frame without costing them the full price of a brand-new frame and ensures that your old frame won’t go to waste.

Starling wants its frames to last for generations, and the best way to do that is to keep the older frames on the trails under a new rider. This is a testament to Starling's sustainability mission, as it’s always better to reuse a frame than to scrap it. Too many bikes end up in landfills, and this program aims to prevent unnecessary waste.

Starling will refurbish the returned frames, sell them via its outlet, and donate the profits to charity. “This allows us to keep them in action for years to come and to offer customers a chance to own a Starling at a reduced price. We hope this will open Starling up to some customers who may not have been able to afford one at full price,” Says the program page. “Finally, we’ll donate the profits to Ride Bristol, the charity and volunteer-run organization that maintains and builds the trails we ride weekly. They’re based in our home city. Everybody wins, right?”

Are you ready to upgrade your old Starling frame and do some local good? Visit the Starling website to start the sustainability process now.