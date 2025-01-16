Bike helmet and protective gear company SixSixOne has scrubbed its website and reportedly stopped responding to inquires online, leaving customers confused and wondering where their orders—and money—are.

Customers began posting to social media on Jan. 15 that the company’s website has only a “COMING SOON” message and a box to submit emails for future notifications. There is also a password-protected access login.

This follows months of customers asking about the state of the company on forums and social media, citing orders that haven't been fulfilled and lack of communication.

SixSixOne has been known for offering quality, economical downhill and BMX protective gear. In the past, the company has sponsored Kyle Strait, Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier, Finn Iles and other highly accomplished downhill athletes.

The company’s last Facebook and Instagram posts were made on July 20, 2024. Subsequent user comments complain that the company cancelled orders in the later months of 2024, but did not refund payments.

Efforts to contact SixSixOne or its parent company Bravo Sports Corp., headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., were unsuccessful as of publication.

SixSixOne was acquired by Bravo Sports Corp. in 2016, which in turn is owned by Transom Capital Group. Bravo Sports Corp. also owns Nutcase Helmets. No mention of SixSixOne is listed on Bravo Sports Corp.’s website at the time of writing.

WHOIS domain does not list ownership of the site, but does state that it expires in June 2028, and was updated in March 2024. No contact information is listed.

Online retailer CambriaBike is offering SixSixOne products at deep discounts

SIxSixOne was started in 1999 in southern California by motocross racer Eddie Cole, and takes its name from the new area code created in that region that same year. Once considered one of the most respected protective equipment manufacturers, SixSixOne had sought to reinvigorate the brand with products including its Reset full-face helmet that incorporates MIPS technology.

Customers have complained that SixSixOne has not released any new products in recent years, rather opting to repackage its product line up.

BikeMag.com will continue to follow this story and update if more information becomes available.