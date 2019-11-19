Photos courtesy of Santa Cruz Bicycles

Santa Cruz Bicycles just announced something big, but it’s not a new bike. Though, in many ways, the new PayDirt fund is a lot better than a new bike. Starting today, projects or organizations involved with mountain bike advocacy, trailingbuilding or maintenance can apply to the PayDirt fund to receive support from Santa Cruz. Over the next three years, Santa Cruz has pledged to give away $1 million via the PayDirt fund—we’re hoping that’s going to turn into a whole lot of dirt moved.

As Santa Cruz puts is, “any project that increases access for mountain bikes will be considered; whether that’s building trails, supporting local trail and MTB organizations with their advocacy efforts, trail builders or providing opportunities to get more riders on bikes more often.”

Think that sounds like you? Head over to santacruzbicycles.com/paydirt to get the details on how to apply and start your application.

Santa Cruz has a long history of supporting trail access, construction and advocacy, helping to fund events, like the Downieville Classic, as well as local organizations like the Mountain Bikers of Santa Cruz. Last year, Santa Cruz donated $175,000 and helped fundraise around $225,000 to support trail construction and maintenance. Over the next three years, the brand is looking to step things up with the PayDirt fund and share their support even further than the core groups and organizations they have supported for a long time.

“We recognize that every mountain bike rider (many Santa Cruz Bicycles employees identify as riders above all) has a duty to put into the pot because at the moment it’s a lot of volunteers and committed professionals doing all the hard work so riders can just enjoy their riding. We don’t believe in No Dig, No Ride, not exactly, but we do think if we don’t contribute in some ways then what’s our worth to the world? This is why we’re supporting the silent work and tool noises that provide us all with great mountain bike experiences.”