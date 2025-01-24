ROKA Partners with Elite Gravel Racing and Adventure Cycling Athletes

The performance eyewear brand ROKA has recently partnered with some of the most ambitious figures in professional offroad bike racing and adventure cycling. Keegan Swenson, Lael Wilcox, Matt Beers, and Sofía Gomez Villafañe are joining the ROKA family, bringing their elite-level expertise and insight to the brand. They will be part of an impressive roster with renowned professional cyclists like Chris Burkard and George Hincapie to elevate the ROKA presence in the cycling industry.

These new partnerships highlight ROKA’s mission to support athletes who are not only at the peak of their disciplines but are also pushing the boundaries of endurance, performance, and adventure. Establishing unique partnerships like this is becoming essential for brands to remain relevant, and the recent collaboration with Andrew Huberman and this newest partnership is building some serious brand momentum going into the new year.

Swenson in the Matador Air Glasses Photo: ROKA Eyewear

More relationships with adventure and offroad cyclists are brilliant for ROKA as they continue to grow into the cycling industry and grab a slice of the figurative pie predominantly consumed by Oakley. It is only a matter of time before we see more mountain bikers brought into the ROKA family. Although eyewear often has little effect on performance, having the right sunglasses on a ride or during a race can have a serious impact on comfort, oftentimes offering a perceived boost in confidence.

"ROKA is a brand built for people who get after it," said Rob Canales, ROKA Co-Founder & CEO. "These athletes all compete in extremely harsh conditions and demand the utmost quality and performance from their eyewear, with zero margin for failure. They are all at the tip of the spear, with ambitious goals for the year ahead. We're stoked to support them and watch them push the sport forward."

Wilcox will be part of the ROKA Family in 2025 and beyond. Photo: Laelwilcox.net

A trailblazer in ultra-distance bikepacking, Lael set the women’s around-the-world bike record in 2024 and holds multiple world records in self-supported races like the Trans Am Bike Race, where she became the first American woman to win in 2016. Her focus in 2025 includes the Tour Divide and Transcontinental races.

"Partnering with ROKA is such good timing for everything I have coming up in 2025,” said Lael Wilcox. “Off the back of setting a new women's around the world bike record, I'm looking forward to racing the field after such a big solo effort. Whether I’m training or racing, I prefer wearing casual frame styles, so Oslo and Rory are my favorites. They’re so comfortable and stylish, and the better I feel, the faster I’ll ride."

Swenson will swap Blenders for ROKA this year. Photo: Santa Cruz Bicycles

A dominant force in American cycling, Keegan boasts a remarkable career, including 10 national championships, a course record at the Leadville 100, and victories at Unbound Gravel and the Lifetime Grand Prix. In 2025, he’s targeting Cape Epic, Unbound Gravel, and the Lifetime Grand Prix, while aiming for a UCI Elite World Championship title.

“ROKA has always been a brand I’ve admired for their innovative approach,” said Keegan Swenson. “They aren’t afraid to try new things and make big moves, so it’s a perfect fit. I’m a big fan of the optics and the fit of the Matador and CP-1 lines, and I’m excited to work together to develop the best eyewear on the market.”

Beers in the Matador Air Glasses Photo: Matt Beers

One of South Africa’s top mountain bike and gravel racers, Matt is a three-time Cape Epic champion (2021, 2023, and 2024) and a multiple-time national marathon champion. In 2025, his schedule includes Cape Epic, the Lifetime Grand Prix, and Gravel Earth Series events. After struggling to find eyewear that fit, Matt found the perfect solution with ROKA’s Matador Air.

Sofía Gomez Villafañe is part of the ROKA Family. Photo: Sofía Gomez Villafañe

A powerhouse in women’s cycling, Sofía has dominated some of the biggest off-road events, including Unbound Gravel, Cape Epic, Leadville 100, and the Lifetime Grand Prix. She’s focused on defending her titles and continues to rely on the Matador Air sunglasses for all her rides.

By supporting these elite athletes, ROKA reinforces its desire to be associated with adventure cycling and racing. Seeing how the brand seeks and supports athletes as they expand into cycling will be interesting. It typically boils down to sponsorship dollars and creative freedom that brands give the athletes throughout the sponsorship. Still, it is intriguing to see names like Wilcox and Swenson go with a seemingly smaller player in the eyewear market.