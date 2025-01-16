With Light & Motion recently announcing its end, Ignite Components shutting down, and GT Bicycles folding, we have been overwhelmed with news of brands falling on hard times and closing shop in 2025. Thankfully, we have good news from the legendary Canadian brand Rocky Mountain after they hit some rocky terrain at the end of 2024.

After a shocking announcement made late last year that the brand was facing difficulties and restructuring to avoid bankruptcy, Rocky Mountain has issued an update on what to expect going forward. In the statement issued on Jan. 15, the brand shows transparency and dedication to supporting riders and communicating with the community.

“Rocky Mountain was born from a passion for the outdoors, and that spirit remains as bold as ever,” says the press release from Rocky Mountain. “With your trust and support, we’re ready to forge ahead, push boundaries, and explore new horizons together.”

The press release does not offer any particular details but serves as more of a beacon to let people know that the brand is actively trying to right the ship and will continue to provide updates.

“Since December 19, we’ve been navigating a critical chapter in our story—one that has strengthened our resolve and focus. Through it all, our commitment to you, the rider, has remained strong,” the update reads. “Thanks to the hard work of our team and the support of our community, we’re making steady progress toward ensuring the Rocky Mountain experience you know and love continues uninterrupted.”

The brand is committed to supporting the rider community by ensuring that riders have access to dependable service, helpful resources, and timely assistance, helping them make the most of every ride. The update from Rocky Mountain emphasizes the importance of reliable support, from managing warranties to maintaining parts availability, all aimed at keeping riders confident on the trail. While the brand works hard to remain operational and responsive, it acknowledges that there may be occasional delays as it navigates ongoing changes, voicing appreciation for the patience and understanding of its customers during this time. In addition, Rocky Mountain is dedicated to maintaining transparent communication, promising to keep riders informed with regular updates as they progress.

BikeMag will continue to follow this story and provide updates as available.