Outerbike Expands to Four New Locations

Outerbike is adding four new venues to its 2020 lineup: Deer Valley, Utah; Duluth, Minnesota; South Lake Tahoe, California; and Killington, Vermont. The four new locations will supplement Outerbike favorites Crested Butte, Bentonville and Moab.

The expanded 2020 events will connect more consumers to bikes brands like Yeti, Ibis, Canyon, Specialized, Pivot, Rocky Mountain, Alchemy, Fezzari, Esker and more.

You’ll find Yeti bikes to demo at six of the seven events this year.

“Outerbike riders are all about seeking out great riding experiences and immersing themselves in the culture of mountain biking – they share the same DNA as we do at Yeti, and that’s why Outerbike gives us a great opportunity to grow our Tribe,” said Yeti president Chris Conroy.

Outerbike, which was founded a decade ago by the owners of multi-day guide bike trip pros Western Spirit Cycling, give consumers an opportunity to explore, progress and experience mountain biking from an insider’s perspective, taking the ‘see, try, buy’ from a concept to reality.

“The goal when Outerbike was founded 10 years ago was to create a consumer experience that melded incredible brands and products with best-in-class riding destinations,” said Outerbike CEO Ken Meidell. “Our goal is still centered on hosting and serving qualified consumers to a completely unique on-dirt ‘shopping experience,’ and our additional venues increase accessibility for more riders to find their ideal bike while connecting directly and more deeply with the brands they’re considering.”

Mark your calendars—the dates for 2020 Outerbike events are:

Deer Valley, UT – June 19-21, 2020

Killington, VT – July 24-26, 2020

Crested Butte, CO – August 14-16, 2020

Duluth, MN – August 28-30, 2020

South Lake Tahoe, CA – September 18-20, 2020

Moab, UT – October 2-4, 2020

Bentonville, AR – October 23-25, 2020