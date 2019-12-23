More Trails For California Mountain Bikers?

California mountain bikers stand to gain more representation in statewide land-access talks with the formation of a new nonprofit called the California Mountain Biking Coalition (CAMTB). The Coalition will serve as an umbrella organization to local and regional trail nonprofits and is looking to hire a part-time lobbyist in the near future who can advocate in Sacramento on behalf of mountain bikers.

The group was formed by six advocates from prominent nonprofits after some two years of discussion, which started during a happy hour at a brewery, as these things often do. Its impetus was a change at IMBA that eliminated a regional director position, which covered California and represented mountain bikers’ interests in Sacramento. With that position gone, “there was a void,” said Susie Murphy, executive director of the San Diego Mountain Biking Association, and CAMTB steering committee member.

Along with Murphy, the steering committee consists of five other longtime advocates including Vernon Huffman, president of the Access4Bikes Foundation, which promotes access for mountain bikes in the user-conflict hotbed of Marin County, Jake Bayless from the Redwood Empire Mountain Bike Alliance and Steve Messer, president of L.A.’s Concerned Off-Road Bicyclists Association, one of the oldest trail access advocacy groups in the state. Kevin Loomis, president of the San Diego Mountain Biking Association, and Matthew Blain of SF Urban Riders round out the committee.

The nonprofit was seeded with $15,000 from Bay Area eyewear brand Jins, which allowed CAMTB to retain an attorney to draw up the bylaws and hire a part-time interim executive director. That job went to Patrick Brady, a journalist who publishes the Red Kite Prayer website. Ultimately, the goal is to attract enough corporate donations to hire a full-time leader and staff a lobbyist in Sacramento.

“The number one thing we need is a voice at the capital with lawmakers to put trail access and trail development front and center,” Murphy said. One priority is to improve the relationship with state organizations like State Parks and the Department of Fish and Wildlife with the goal of making things like volunteer days easier to execute, or easing the process to get trail maintenance plans approved.

The formation of CAMTB reflects an era of a return to regionalism—some trail nonprofits, like San Diego’s for example, have withdrawn from IMBA in favor of running independently and redirecting the IMBA chapter fee inward. Although CAMTB will charge its members a fee, its primary revenue source will be from corporate donations.

“We’re not bringing people on as chapters like IMBA would do,” Murphy said. Contributions can come in the form of financial, volunteer hours, administrative assistance or presence at an event. “There are a lot of different ways people could help.”

And the Coalition isn’t meant to throw shade at IMBA, but rather help California be in control of its own future.

“We don’t want anyone to think we’re at odds with IMBA. We just know that IMBA can’t come to our rescue,” Brady says.

CAMTB is in its early stages—the ink is just drying on its 501c 4 paperwork—so just a handful of local clubs have signed on, and the state’s two big boys—the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship and Mountain Bikers of Santa Cruz—are not yet supporting the Coalition financially, but Brady hopes that will all come in due time, once the Coalition proves its value.

“It’s about state-funded land and how we can work with land managers to cut new trails…If you had more trails, you could decrease congestion and decrease conflict. The idea that we could increase the number of miles of trails in this state that would be built specifically to sustain mountain biking, that’s super attractive to me,” Brady says.

One thing the Coalition will not be doing, at least not right away, is taking a stance on one of the biggest hurdles facing the industry, and that’s how to implement policy to manage e-MTBS as the pedal-assist bikes proliferate, an issue that will only grow in urgency due to murky rules and a lack of enforcement on non-motorized trails.

“We’re not here to dictate policy,” Murphy says. “We’ll work with land managers and agencies on their current rules and regulations regarding e-MTBs, and work with local advocacy groups on what they think is best.”

For more on the Coalition’s mission, head over to camtb.org.