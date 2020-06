The 1/1 wheelsets are slightly heavier, around 50 grams, due to the J-bend spokes and heavier hubs. They use the same rims as the Hydra S Carbon and Hydra Trail S Carbon wheelsets—three options to suit most riders. The 1/1 hubs offer four degrees between engagement, as opposed to the Hydra's 0.52 degrees, but make up the difference in their retail price. The 1/1 wheels also use J-bend spokes, further cutting down cost, as well as increasing the user-serviceability. It can be quite a handful to find straight-pull spokes on short notice, albeit not as hard as custom alloy ones.With a price tag just under $1,600, the 1/1 wheelsets offer a pretty great bang-for-the-buck.Here's the kicker for both the Hydra and 1/1 wheelsets—lifetime warranties. The even-though-I-landed-in-pointy-rocks kind of lifetime warranty. That's not always something you find on carbon wheelsets, and ups the value-for-money considerably.Feel like you want the rest of the nitty-gritty details? Check out the new wheelsets in all their specification glory at industrynine.com