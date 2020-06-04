When it comes to boutique wheelsets, there aren’t many as boutique as the semi-custom, alloy-spoked, anodized-rainbow wheelsets of Industry Nine. They’re exceptional performers on the trail and on the showroom floor, and also exceptionally pricey. Which is why I9 also makes a line of more affordable, alloy-rimmed and steel-spoked wheelsets built around the Hydra and 1/1 hubs. Between the two wheelsets, carbon wonder-wheel and affordable-alloy, however, there is a performance gap.

These two new wheelsets feature the Hydra hub, with its crazy 690 points of engagement, as the centerpiece, and can be laced with one of three rim options. Connecting with 28 straight-pull Sapim 2.0/1.8 spokes, customers can choose between the 28-millimeter wide Trail rim (29er only) or the 31-millimeter wide Enduro rim (29er or 27.5). At $1,825, these wheelsets are near mid-pack when it comes to the price of carbon wheelsets, but boast one of the craziest hubs out there, as well as a quality rims with that sexy Reynolds prestige.

At least, there was a gap. Now, that gap is properly filled by carbon-rimmed versions of the Hydra S and 1/1 wheelsets. Manufactured in conjunction with Reynolds, the new carbon wheelsets from I9 offer a less-expensive alternative to I9's highest-end wheelsets, providing an option for those who still want to the benefits of modern carbon rims and I9's excellent hubs, but without the complication of unique alloy spokes, or the price tag that comes along with them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.