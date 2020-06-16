(re)Introducing the Manitou R7

If you've been in the sport for a while, you'll probably recognize this name. The R7 used to be a prime fork seen on bikes back in the 2000's, and now it's back as Manitou's XC and go-wherever-country offering. It's all new and available for 27.5- or 29-inch wheels, both standard and reduced offsets, sports 80 to 120 millimeters of travel and comes either the Pro or Expert levels of adjustability and bling. Like most Manitou forks, the new R7 uses a reverse arch, which is claimed to yield 13 percent more stiffness compared to a forward-arch fork. Even with 32-millimeter stanchions, the R7 is meant to ride more like a fork with stanchions a few millimeters larger.



The new R7 features Manitou's new VTT Pro damper, which offers a new take on XC damping. The VTT Pro uses two shim stacks in order to create three damping rates that aren't just the standard "open, firm, lock." There's a progressive damping position, which is supple and meant for comfort—this mode is adjustable on the Pro version. The middle setting is a digressive tune, providing additional low-speed support while still allowing for bigger hits. Finally, there's a firm lockout for when you want to go full-XC.



Between the Pro and Expert version, Manitou changes quite a few bits and pieces. Below is the boilerplate list of what's what.