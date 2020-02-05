The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) is on a mission. With an endgame of building sustainable, recreation-based communities in economically disadvantaged areas, the Connected Communities project and Lost Sierra Master Trails Plan will eventually link 15 towns in Sierra, Plumas, Lassen and Butte County with more than 300 miles of new motorized and non-motorized trail.

Through Proposition 68 grant funding, and the Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) Resilient Communities Grant Program, SBTS was recently awarded a $360,525 planning grant to get started with Phase 1 of the Connected Communities project. This funding through the Phase 1 work includes inventory, planning and mapping of the new network of trails, as well as community outreach and input, land manager agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MOU). SBTS will provide an official Trails Feasibility Study and a Regional Master Trails Plan for Connected Communities.

Connected Communities will focus on the Northern Sierra Nevada range, home of both the Yuba and Feather Rivers; critical watersheds delivering more than 65 percent of California’s clean drinking water. Proposition 68, The Clean Water and Parks Act, was passed on June 6, 2018, authorizing $4 billion in general obligation bonds for state and local parks, environmental protection and restoration projects and water infrastructure projects. Central to Prop 68 is educating the public about these important environmental efforts, and getting the public outdoors on trails to see these efforts firsthand is an effective and engaging way to learn while bolstering the economies of watershed communities.

Connected Communities will also identify areas within each community where high-quality trail access would create benefits for residents, businesses and visitors. Delivering these trails to “Main Street” of each community will bring in visitors patronizing restaurants, accommodations and services, as well as enabling residents to easily access their local public lands without the use of a vehicle.