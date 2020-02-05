The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) is on a mission. With an endgame of building sustainable, recreation-based communities in economically disadvantaged areas, the Connected Communities project and Lost Sierra Master Trails Plan will eventually link 15 towns in Sierra, Plumas, Lassen and Butte County with more than 300 miles of new motorized and non-motorized trail.
Through Proposition 68 grant funding, and the Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) Resilient Communities Grant Program, SBTS was recently awarded a $360,525 planning grant to get started with Phase 1 of the Connected Communities project. This funding through the Phase 1 work includes inventory, planning and mapping of the new network of trails, as well as community outreach and input, land manager agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MOU). SBTS will provide an official Trails Feasibility Study and a Regional Master Trails Plan for Connected Communities.
Connected Communities will focus on the Northern Sierra Nevada range, home of both the Yuba and Feather Rivers; critical watersheds delivering more than 65 percent of California’s clean drinking water. Proposition 68, The Clean Water and Parks Act, was passed on June 6, 2018, authorizing $4 billion in general obligation bonds for state and local parks, environmental protection and restoration projects and water infrastructure projects. Central to Prop 68 is educating the public about these important environmental efforts, and getting the public outdoors on trails to see these efforts firsthand is an effective and engaging way to learn while bolstering the economies of watershed communities.
Connected Communities will also identify areas within each community where high-quality trail access would create benefits for residents, businesses and visitors. Delivering these trails to “Main Street” of each community will bring in visitors patronizing restaurants, accommodations and services, as well as enabling residents to easily access their local public lands without the use of a vehicle.
“Trails on public lands are proven to create local employment, attract visitors and new businesses, and improve the health and economy of mountain communities,” said Lynn Campbell, North Central Area Representative, SNC.
The SBTS is a Quincy, California-based 501c3 focused on building public use trails in the Lost Sierra region of the Northern Sierra Nevada range. Since its founding in 2003, SBTS has built 93 miles of new trail and maintained 1,163 miles of existing trail while employing a full-time trail crew and contributing 89,800 hours of volunteer labor.
Connected Communities is the most significant project in SBTS history, linking Loyalton, Sierraville, Sierra City, Downieville, Quincy, Graeagle, Portola, Taylorsville, Greenville, Chester, Westwood, Susanville, Jonesville, Truckee and Verdi, Nevada, providing a network of trails that all user groups can enjoy. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation generated $887 billion in consumer spending annually, ranking fourth of all consumer spending nationwide. The addition of the new trail network will help support severely disadvantaged communities through recreation-based economic growth.
“Recreation is a powerful economic sector, eclipsing the previous boom and bust cycles of mining and timber in Northern California,” said Greg Williams, SBTS Executive Director. “More importantly, recreation is sustainable, and building trails is a perfect dirt avenue to educate users about public lands and healthy watersheds.”
Connected Communities Phase 2 will be NEPA/CEQA Environmental Studies on 300 miles of new trail, with a projected cost of $792,000. Phase 3 will be where shovels hit the dirt, constructing the trails on National Forest lands using Challenge Cost Share, Voluntary Services Agreements, locally hired trail crews, student trail crews and volunteers. Projected cost of constructing 300 miles of trail is approximately $7,920,000.
Through the course of the Phase 1 planning cycle, SBTS will be holding town hall meetings in each Connected Communities town, gathering input from local residents. For more information on town hall dates, the Connected Communities project and how the public can engage, visit: sierratrails.org/dirt-magic
