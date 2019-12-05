Understanding Giro’s new Outsider collection isn’t a plain and simple thing. On one hand, it’s a certain mix of performance items, including a helmet, goggles, all-new gloves, and a few pieces of clothing. On the other hand, each piece in the collection is a piece of art, a statement if you will. Meant to be worn at the dirt jumps, on a trail ride or just around town, the Outsider collection is subtle but unique. We’re not quite sure what to think about it yet, but the fact that we are thinking about it might be exactly the point.

The new Outsider collection is based on a collaboration between Héctor Saura, founder of Bicycle Nightmares, and Giro. About two years ago, Giro asked Saura to provide input on a new helmet Giro was developing—the Tyrant. Over those two years, Saura’s input blossomed and soon became a shared vision for an entire collection of Bicycle Nightmares inspired items. The result of those years of work is the very unique Outsider collection.

The inspiration for the Outsider collection isn’t rooted in one type of riding, nor really even in one industry. The influence of the dirt jump scene is certainly apparent, Saura has his roots firmly planted there, but there’s also evidence of the everyday trail rider. Saura actually had his first experience on a trail bike with Giro’s marketing director, Dain Zaffke, in 2016, with whom Saura worked within developing the Outsider collection. In the words of Zaffke, the collaboration is “not quite dirt jump, but it’s dirt jump influenced. It’s aggressive trail riding that’s focused on style and flow over pure speed. It’s about connecting with the elements by digging and creating the perfect line.”