Understanding Giro’s new Outsider collection isn’t a plain and simple thing. On one hand, it’s a certain mix of performance items, including a helmet, goggles, all-new gloves, and a few pieces of clothing. On the other hand, each piece in the collection is a piece of art, a statement if you will. Meant to be worn at the dirt jumps, on a trail ride or just around town, the Outsider collection is subtle but unique. We’re not quite sure what to think about it yet, but the fact that we are thinking about it might be exactly the point.
The new Outsider collection is based on a collaboration between Héctor Saura, founder of Bicycle Nightmares, and Giro. About two years ago, Giro asked Saura to provide input on a new helmet Giro was developing—the Tyrant. Over those two years, Saura’s input blossomed and soon became a shared vision for an entire collection of Bicycle Nightmares inspired items. The result of those years of work is the very unique Outsider collection.
The inspiration for the Outsider collection isn’t rooted in one type of riding, nor really even in one industry. The influence of the dirt jump scene is certainly apparent, Saura has his roots firmly planted there, but there’s also evidence of the everyday trail rider. Saura actually had his first experience on a trail bike with Giro’s marketing director, Dain Zaffke, in 2016, with whom Saura worked within developing the Outsider collection. In the words of Zaffke, the collaboration is “not quite dirt jump, but it’s dirt jump influenced. It’s aggressive trail riding that’s focused on style and flow over pure speed. It’s about connecting with the elements by digging and creating the perfect line.”
The Outsider collection also harkens back to the punk scene, with elements from heavy metal and the fashion industry thrown in to boot. The design found on the t-shirt, jersey, goggle strap and helmet pads was created by Andrei Bouzikov, a San-Fransico based artist who has worked for bands such as Skeletonwitch and Morbid Angle. The lettering, done by Bulok Saura, recalls logos from bands like Misfits. The X’s on the socks, copies of tattoos on Héctor Saura’s fingers, symbolize the Straight Edge philosophy, originally from the hardcore punk scene.
The collection is defined as much by what it is as what it is not. The aesthetic juxtaposes the brightly colored, loud moto-inspired clothing often seen in the gravity racing world. It also isn’t styled anything like your average trail-bike wear, but it’s much more performance-based than most street clothing. Do we expect to see this collection out on the trails often? Probably not, but selling thousands of units doesn’t seem to be the point. The Outsider collection is a blend of industry influences in a way we seldom see come to fruition in major brands, like Giro, and that’s pretty rad.
If you want to learn more about Bicycle Nightmares, check it out here. To view the Outsider collection, head over the Giro’s website here.
Trees, Trails and the Return of Sawpit Campaign
Donate to build a trail and win a bike from Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz Bicycles' PayDirt Fund
Santa Cruz commits $1 million toward advocacy, trailbuilding and maintenance
Park Tool Announces Community Grants
Applications will be accepted until the end of the year
Rampage Dates Announced
Freeride's biggest comp returns, starting in September with a first-ever qualifier
Sound off in the comments below!