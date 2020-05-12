Plastic pedals—so hot right now. Where shiny anodizing once held the monopoly in the traction stomper department, the plastic pedal has seen growth in leaps and bounds in the latter half of this past decade. Pedals like Deity’s own Compound pedal set the stage for inexpensive, durable and high-quality plastic pedals, and legitimized the material for use in such a critical area of our bikes. The fancy plastic offerings (which were really reinforced nylon offerings) often retailed for less than $50, had beefy internals and levels of grip on par with alloy options three times their price. As if those weren’t enough reasons to get sucked into the fancy plastic life, Deity’s new pedal, the Deftrap, is a plastic pedal that looks to be worthy of turning even more riders to the dark side.

In typical Deity fashion, the Deftrap will be available in a dazzling display of color options so you can go all matchy-matchy. There are ten, yes 10, colors. And, with a $50 price tag, you could get three different colors for about than the cost of one pair of TMACs. https://www.deitycomponents.com/

That was made possible, in part, by Deity's material choice and internal bearing/bushing system. The Deftrap uses a fiber-reinforced nylon that is reportedly 28 percent stronger than run-of-the-mill fiber-reinforced nylon, as well as more resistant to extreme temperatures and weather. The bearing system, two sealed bearings plus a DU bushing, is robust and rebuildable—those two "R" words all us riders love to hear.

For starters, the Deftrap is modeled after the TMAC. Shape is of the utmost importance for feel and traction, and Deity knows a thing or two about shaping pedals. The Deftrap has a concave body, with eight metal (replaceable) and two plastic (fixed) pins. Compared the the TMAC, which has a 2.5-millimeter drop from edge to center, the Deftrap has a slightly less extreme 1.5-millimeter drop. However, measuring in at 113 by 103 by 18 millimeters, the Deftrap is actually three millimeters longer than the TMAC and only two millimeters narrower. Many plastic pedals are smaller than their metal counterparts—not the Deftrap.

