Plastic pedals—so hot right now. Where shiny anodizing once held the monopoly in the traction stomper department, the plastic pedal has seen growth in leaps and bounds in the latter half of this past decade. Pedals like Deity’s own Compound pedal set the stage for inexpensive, durable and high-quality plastic pedals, and legitimized the material for use in such a critical area of our bikes. The fancy plastic offerings (which were really reinforced nylon offerings) often retailed for less than $50, had beefy internals and levels of grip on par with alloy options three times their price. As if those weren’t enough reasons to get sucked into the fancy plastic life, Deity’s new pedal, the Deftrap, is a plastic pedal that looks to be worthy of turning even more riders to the dark side.

 

 

 

 

 

 

