This page will be updated.

So you’ve just been granted an unexpected wad of free time, kids are out of school, spring is in bloom. Perfect time to go the desert, right? Not so much. Moab is turning away overnight guests at campgrounds and hotels due to a public order that prohibits overnight stays for anyone other than essential travelers or primary residents, as an influx of tourists flocks to the desert, presumably due to Colorado and Utah ski resorts closing, as well as the usual mountain biker spring migration. All dine-in restaurants, bars and coffee shops are also closed, as are movie theaters—pretty much any place where people can gather. The order is effective in the three counties surrounding Moab.

Demo Programs on Hold

While it’s perfectly acceptable (and mentally necessary for most of us) to ride during current social distancing requirements, you’ll most likely have to hit the trails on your own bike, as demo programs press pause in light of the current coronavirus climate. Programs are on hold, particularly across the Bay Area, which has some of the strictest travel regulations in the country. Ibis Cycles and Santa Cruz and Juliana Bicycles have all suspended their in-house and road demo programs, urging their customers to adhere to local restrictions to help stop the spread of the virus. Rocky Mountain Bicycles in Vancouver is also halting its demo tour and participation in any upcoming industry events (not that there are any to attend anymore), but remains open. Ibis has gone one step further to stopping production and shipments from its Santa Cruz location, and issued the following statement on its website:

Dear Cus­tomers,

On Mon­day, March 16th, San­ta Cruz and six oth­er coun­ties in North­ern Cal­i­for­nia issued a ​“shel­ter-in-place” order to halt the rapid spread of the Coro­n­avirus (COVID-19) pan­dem­ic. This order went into effect at mid­night and is in place for the next 3weeks. The ban is sched­uled to lift on Tues­day, April 7th. What does this mean? This order requires near­ly sev­en mil­lion res­i­dents to stay at home unless absolute­ly necessary.

Res­i­dents may leave to engage in essen­tial activ­i­ties, like gro­cery shop­ping or doc­tor vis­its. All non-essen­tial busi­ness­es must shut down. We are cur­rent­ly inves­ti­gat­ing options to con­tin­ue oper­a­tions, but pro­duc­tion and ship­ping are tem­porar­i­ly shut­tered. This includes web­store orders. The rest of our staff will be work­ing from home. While we won’t be able to answer our reg­u­lar office line, we will be mon­i­tor­ing voice­mails, emails, and our social media channels.

Our num­ber one pri­or­i­ty dur­ing this peri­od is ensur­ing our employ­ee safe­ty. Over the past two months, we’ve ramped up clean­ing mea­sures and can­celed all non-essen­tial trav­el. We’ve also mod­i­fied our paid time off poli­cies to ensure that all employ­ees, includ­ing hourly work­ers, do not suf­fer the loss of income or benefits.

We offer our deep­est sym­pa­thy to any­one affect­ed. As the sit­u­a­tion devel­ops, we will con­tin­ue to update every​one​.In the mean­time, we ask you to wash your hands, avoid touch­ing your face, and remem­ber to Ride More, Work Less.

Sin­cere­ly,

Ibis Cycles