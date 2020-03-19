Industry Impacts
Moab Closes to Tourists, Brands Shutter Demos
This page will be updated.
So you’ve just been granted an unexpected wad of free time, kids are out of school, spring is in bloom. Perfect time to go the desert, right? Not so much. Moab is turning away overnight guests at campgrounds and hotels due to a public order that prohibits overnight stays for anyone other than essential travelers or primary residents, as an influx of tourists flocks to the desert, presumably due to Colorado and Utah ski resorts closing, as well as the usual mountain biker spring migration. All dine-in restaurants, bars and coffee shops are also closed, as are movie theaters—pretty much any place where people can gather. The order is effective in the three counties surrounding Moab.
Demo Programs on Hold
While it’s perfectly acceptable (and mentally necessary for most of us) to ride during current social distancing requirements, you’ll most likely have to hit the trails on your own bike, as demo programs press pause in light of the current coronavirus climate. Programs are on hold, particularly across the Bay Area, which has some of the strictest travel regulations in the country. Ibis Cycles and Santa Cruz and Juliana Bicycles have all suspended their in-house and road demo programs, urging their customers to adhere to local restrictions to help stop the spread of the virus. Rocky Mountain Bicycles in Vancouver is also halting its demo tour and participation in any upcoming industry events (not that there are any to attend anymore), but remains open. Ibis has gone one step further to stopping production and shipments from its Santa Cruz location, and issued the following statement on its website:
Dear Customers,
On Monday, March 16th, Santa Cruz and six other counties in Northern California issued a “shelter-in-place” order to halt the rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This order went into effect at midnight and is in place for the next 3weeks. The ban is scheduled to lift on Tuesday, April 7th. What does this mean? This order requires nearly seven million residents to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.
Residents may leave to engage in essential activities, like grocery shopping or doctor visits. All non-essential businesses must shut down. We are currently investigating options to continue operations, but production and shipping are temporarily shuttered. This includes webstore orders. The rest of our staff will be working from home. While we won’t be able to answer our regular office line, we will be monitoring voicemails, emails, and our social media channels.
Our number one priority during this period is ensuring our employee safety. Over the past two months, we’ve ramped up cleaning measures and canceled all non-essential travel. We’ve also modified our paid time off policies to ensure that all employees, including hourly workers, do not suffer the loss of income or benefits.
We offer our deepest sympathy to anyone affected. As the situation develops, we will continue to update everyone.In the meantime, we ask you to wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and remember to Ride More, Work Less.
Sincerely,
Ibis Cycles
