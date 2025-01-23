Skip to main content
The Next Great Cycling Business Could Come Out of Arkansas

Bentonville hopes to attract mountain biking innovators.

Do you have the next greatest idea in mountain bike innovation? Arkansas wants to hear from you.

A new Bentonville-based business incubation program hopes to establish that city as not only a world-class mountain biking destination, but also as a hub for the mountain biking industry.

The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator is accepting applications from cycling-related startups and innovators to attended an intensive 10-week program in hopes of furthering Arkansas' outdoor economy that's valued at $4.5 billion. Those accepted will have “access to networking opportunities, mentorship, educational resources with industry experts, exposure and validation, and curated events in Bentonville, Arkansas.”

The AGCA is organized by Fayetteville-based Startup Junkie and the University of Arkansas’ Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program, and is sponsored by Arkansas Inc. and the Walton Family Foundation that was instrumental in developing the mountain biking trail system in Bentonville. The program hopes that successful candidates will set up shop in Bentonville and utilize the extensive mountain bike trail system there to test products. While GORP has been working to build Arkansas' outdoor industry, AGCA furthers that mission by focusing on cycling specifically, and encouraging foreign startups to consider Arkansas.

"This is an exciting time for the cycling industry, and Arkansas is well-positioned to be at the forefront of it all," said Martial Trigeaud, co-founder and managing partner at Cardinal Cycling Group, founder and cohort adviser for the accelerator program.

"Given the importance of cycling to our state's economy and the density of industry leaders in our community, it made sense for us to help organize and execute this new program alongside our colleagues from the GORP program and with Martial's cycling expertise," said Caleb Talley, executive director of the Startup Junkie Foundation.

Ten applicants will be selected from the United States, Europe and Asia. The hybrid course requires the last two weeks of the program to be attended in person. Decisions will be made by February 18, and the program will go through May 22.

AGCA states on their website that it will not take equity from founders of participating startups and will not provide direct funding. However, it will provide access to program partners and venture capitalists interested in backing cycling innovations.

Applications are accepted until Feb. 11, and may be started here.

