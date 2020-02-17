Whips are one of Cam’s favorite tricks. He teaches you the basic body mechanics and bike maneuver to get your bike to whip with ease. Cam shows you the important elements of taking off the jump with the correct angle and using the gyration of the wheel to get your bike to whip, and back to landing position. His pro secrets with whips save you time and set you up for lifetime of building up style with each whip you get. This tutorial is becoming a favorite to many shredders.
