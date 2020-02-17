Supermans! Learn one of Cam Zink’s favorite tricks. In this tutorial he shares with you the simple steps to help you get solid Supermans. Cam’s pro insights teach you how to get comfortable separating from your bike in the air, extending your legs out and keeping control. Critical to learning this trick, he helps you understand the mechanics of using your momentum and brake levers to manage your bike in the air, bringing it back under you. He also shows you the pro secrets to adding more control and more style to your superman.
