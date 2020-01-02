Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Cam Zink. Watch. Adjust. Improve.

Get personal online coaching from Cam Zink and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

Watch detailed tutorials with Cam Zink teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

Learn one of Cam Zink’s favorite tricks. In this tutorial, Zink shares the simple steps to help you nail solid Supermans. Zink’s pro insights teach you how to get comfortable separating from your bike in the air, extending your legs out and keeping control. He helps you understand the mechanics of using your momentum and brake levers to manage your bike in the air, bringing it back under you, which is critical to learning this trick. He also shows you the pro secrets to adding more control and more style to your superman.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.