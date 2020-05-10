Learn to style Nac Nac’s like Cam Zink. This is one of his favorite tricks, making this lesson awesome. Nac Nac’s are the next progression of your Whip. You can also do them without really doing a Whip, like a kick out, that’s how he learned them. Cam teaches you the fun and steezy way to do them, laying them out from a Whip, providing you the essentials to learning and improving this all-time favorite trick.
