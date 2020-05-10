Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Cam Zink. Watch. Adjust. Improve.

Get personal online coaching from Cam Zink and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

Watch detailed tutorials with Cam Zink teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

Learn to style Nac Nac’s like Cam Zink. This is one of his favorite tricks, making this lesson awesome. Nac Nac’s are the next progression of your Whip. You can also do them without really doing a Whip, like a kick out, that’s how he learned them. Cam teaches you the fun and steezy way to do them, laying them out from a Whip, providing you the essentials to learning and improving this all-time favorite trick.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.