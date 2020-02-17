Learning drops can be intimidating. With Cam Zink teaching you they become easier. In this tutorial he helps you learn the the 3 key components to dialing in drops successfully: speed of your approach, timing of your take off and the balancing of your bike in the air to match the landing. As Cam explains, visualization is also crucial for nailing drops, taking as many practice approaches as you need until you feel the right speed. Accomplishing this maneuver will open the door to adding tricks to drops, like 360s and more.
