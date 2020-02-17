Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Cam Zink. Watch. Adjust. Improve.

Get personal online coaching from Cam Zink and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

Watch detailed tutorials with Cam Zink teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

Learning drops can be intimidating. With Cam Zink teaching you they become easier. In this tutorial he helps you learn the the 3 key components to dialing in drops successfully: speed of your approach, timing of your take off and the balancing of your bike in the air to match the landing. As Cam explains, visualization is also crucial for nailing drops, taking as many practice approaches as you need until you feel the right speed. Accomplishing this maneuver will open the door to adding tricks to drops, like 360s and more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.