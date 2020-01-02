Cam Zink helps you set up your jumping for success by teaching the most important elements: mechanics, speed and approach. In this tutorial, he shows you step-by-step to learn jumping properly and establish great habits. Zink also shows you how to do the due diligence to be comfortable jumping and also shows you a few of the bad habits you want to avoid. This tutorial will give you more confidence learning to jump with Zink’s pro insights.
