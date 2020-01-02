Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Cam Zink. Watch. Adjust. Improve.

Get personal online coaching from Cam Zink and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

Watch detailed tutorials with Cam Zink teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

Cam Zink helps you set up your jumping for success by teaching the most important elements: mechanics, speed and approach. In this tutorial, he shows you step-by-step to learn jumping properly and establish great habits. Zink also shows you how to do the due diligence to be comfortable jumping and also shows you a few of the bad habits you want to avoid. This tutorial will give you more confidence learning to jump with Zink’s pro insights.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.