Have you been wanting to learn backflips? Rampage Champion Cam Zink has got your back. In this tutorial, Zink teaches you step-by-step how to flip. From foam pit etiquette, to understanding looping mechanics and timing of your arms/feet to flip, to learning the physics of keeping your body/bike small for smooth rotation, to where you want to look, Zink helps you learn this seemingly unattainable trick with ease. He also shows you how to eliminate bad habits that people typically pick up when learning this trick. Once you get your rotation, Zink teaches you the next key element to flips: managing your rotation speed, slowing down and speeding it up. His pro insights are amazingly helpful in learning how to flip.
