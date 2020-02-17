Get your suspension dialed with the help of Cam Zink. This tutorial is more than maintenance, Cam helps you customize your suspension to fit your riding style, bike type and body weight. He shares the steps to get your suspension fine tuned to dial in your bike to ride better. Every rider is different and adjusting your suspension is key to success. These adjustments can change your bike from running slow to a fast ripper. Cam teaches you the specific steps he takes to customize his suspension to fit his specific riding styles. From your trail bike, to your dirt jumper and downhill bike, Zink’s pro inside knowledge will help you dial in your bike to ride safer and smoother.
