Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Cam Zink. Watch. Adjust. Improve.

Get personal online coaching from Cam Zink and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

Watch detailed tutorials with Cam Zink teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

Get your suspension dialed with the help of Cam Zink. This tutorial is more than maintenance, Cam helps you customize your suspension to fit your riding style, bike type and body weight. He shares the steps to get your suspension fine tuned to dial in your bike to ride better. Every rider is different and adjusting your suspension is key to success. These adjustments can change your bike from running slow to a fast ripper. Cam teaches you the specific steps he takes to customize his suspension to fit his specific riding styles. From your trail bike, to your dirt jumper and downhill bike, Zink’s pro inside knowledge will help you dial in your bike to ride safer and smoother.

