Welcome to Cam Zink’s garage. Learn how to maintain and tune your bike the way Cam takes care of his bikes. From cleaning and tuning, to suspension and controls, he show’s you how to keep your bike fine tuned, saving you money and making your riding safer. Zink also shares which products he prefers and what to look for when tuning your bike. In this 5 part tutorial series, Cam teaches you how to maintain your bike like a pro. This tutorial is all about cleaning and tuning. Get ready to ride safer and keep your bike running like a pro.
