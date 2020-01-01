Learn to change your tire like a pro. Cam Zink teaches how to make this easy, using the right tools and taking the right steps to efficiently maintain your bike. From removing your tire and putting it back on, to using sealant and cleaner, Zink’s pro insights will make the process smooth for your next tire change. He also shows you how to overcome typical problems with the process. And a rad part of this lesson: Cam takes you into his personal tire locker to give you a glimpse of how he picks the right tire for his bike and riding style. This tutorial will give you more comfort and efficiency with changing your mountain bike tires, so you can shred more.
Learn This Technique Today: 3 Ways
In Case You Missed It
Sound off in the comments below!