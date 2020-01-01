Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Cam Zink. Watch. Adjust. Improve.

Get personal online coaching from Cam Zink and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

Watch detailed tutorials with Cam Zink teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

Learn to change your tire like a pro. Cam Zink teaches how to make this easy, using the right tools and taking the right steps to efficiently maintain your bike. From removing your tire and putting it back on, to using sealant and cleaner, Zink’s pro insights will make the process smooth for your next tire change. He also shows you how to overcome typical problems with the process. And a rad part of this lesson: Cam takes you into his personal tire locker to give you a glimpse of how he picks the right tire for his bike and riding style. This tutorial will give you more comfort and efficiency with changing your mountain bike tires, so you can shred more.

