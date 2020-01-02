Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Cam Zink. Watch. Adjust. Improve.

Get personal online coaching from Cam Zink and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

Watch detailed tutorials with Cam Zink teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

In this tutorial, Cam Zink teaches you how to a true your wheel like a pro, saving you time and money. The simple step-by-step details he shares enable you to true your wheel more often, getting your wheels spinning smoothly and safely, and ultimately providing a better ride. Learn how to better understand your wheels, what makes them wobble and how you can correct them to remove the wobbles with a solid true of your wheel. This lesson from Zink will simplify your outlook on taking the time to true your wheels, so your bike rides better.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.