In this tutorial, Cam Zink teaches you how to a true your wheel like a pro, saving you time and money. The simple step-by-step details he shares enable you to true your wheel more often, getting your wheels spinning smoothly and safely, and ultimately providing a better ride. Learn how to better understand your wheels, what makes them wobble and how you can correct them to remove the wobbles with a solid true of your wheel. This lesson from Zink will simplify your outlook on taking the time to true your wheels, so your bike rides better.
