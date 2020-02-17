Picking The Right Bike For You. Cam Zink helps you find the right bike for your style. This tutorial is like having Zink with you when you go into the bike shop. Whether you are just getting started in mountain biking or you are looking to add a new ride to your quiver, Cam teaches you what to look for when choosing the best bike for your riding. And with the vast amount of options and categories in the bike industry, Zink simplifies your options into 3 groups: Downhill, Slopestyle and Trail/Cross Country/Enduro. These are his 3 main bikes. Learn Cam’s pro insights for picking the best bike for you.
