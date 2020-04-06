Have you ever thought when trying to master a new skill that if you could just see yourself next to a pro doing the same trick, well then, you’d obviously be able to do it too? And maybe if that pro was Cam Zink, then you’d really be able to nail it?
Stomp Sessions just released a new free tool that will allow you to put that theory to test. The Side by Side Video Analysis lets you upload a video of yourself performing one of the 60 tricks in the Stomp Sessions catalog, then compare your form and style to Zink’s. The platform allows you to play both video together or separate, so you can analyze at your own speed. Stomp launched the tool last week with the first highlighted trick—the Nac Nac—but it’s available for everything from berms, rollers and jumps, to supermans and backflips.
We chatted with Zink to hear more about the experience.
If somebody uploads a video using the side-by-side tool, will he or she have any actual interaction with you?
I think that would coincide with the digital coaching (digital coaching is a service available to Stomp Sessions’ subscribers). I’m not going to be a stickler and say you only get two revisions, but I think that’s what in writing. You get two or three back and forths. You upload something, I make some suggestions, you go out and film another, you can upload it again a few times.
What tricks do you think benefit most from the side-by-side analysis?
I think it honestly would be valuable in every scenario. I guess there’s been a few uploads for flat corners and there’s arguably more interpretation required on that, even the more simple things that could be picked apart more than the advanced tricks. Because we can always get better at cornering, the best in the world can still improve. You might not notice your wrists might be kind of at a weird angle, your elbows might be down or you might not be throwing your hips into the corner, and it might take a side-by-side comparison to see like, ‘Oh, this is what I’m doing that’s different.’ We tend to get stuck in the same mindset that I’m just not doing it right. I just am not good at it, or I don’t know what it is. Then someone might point it out and then it’s life-changing. That’s the beauty of learning. You’re getting coached essentially, but you’re still getting that gratification of learning on your own, and having those epiphanies and small wins.
Are more people using Stomp Sessions, or interested in it, because they can’t be out as much during the Stay At Home mandates?
Apparently there’s a surge on quite a few websites right now. I guess they are seeing it. Personally, I think it’s kind of a blessing in disguise to be forced to slow down a little bit, take some time at home, then lock in, try to learn something and step away. I think that it’s always necessary but sometimes it takes being forced into a position where you actually take the time to do it. If I had these tools when I was growing up, I’d be on the thing every single day. When we were kids, it was just waiting for the next film to come out every year or the next magazine to come out every other month, but you didn’t really get to see what’s going on except for like once a year. Now, not only do we get to see it instantaneously, you also get to check your own footage and send it in to your favorite pro. It’s a pretty damn cool time to be a mountain biker or any athlete I guess.
Who do you think would benefit the most from this tool?
Anyone can learn. I’m 34 years old and I’m looking to get better at surfing and snowboarding and even maybe do some skateboarding, you know? Someone who’s a beginner, who’s looking to get into riding, because there’s all the basics and fundamentals. Even just going off a lip, because if you’re learning that for the first time, it becomes far easier for you to have the correct body mechanics for the rest of your life. [You don’t want to] be re-learning things and going against muscle memory that’s engrained in you. Or, you could be the person who’s 60 and never really learned how to jump and you could find some use in it. Maybe you have a bucket list to jump a decent sized jump or something.
Some of the tricks on there, I can’t imagine anyone learning this stuff remotely. Is there an inspirational part to it as well, where you could see yourself getting to that stage?
Yeah, absolutely. It’ll just keep growing to where you can actually see the progress and the steps to get there. [Stomp Sessions] has a trick matrix they’re working on that’ll show the natural progression of how you’d get from A to B, and what tricks you should have down before the other ones. [Further out] they’ll be implementing A.I. and things like that, which is pretty wild.
