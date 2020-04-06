Have you ever thought when trying to master a new skill that if you could just see yourself next to a pro doing the same trick, well then, you’d obviously be able to do it too? And maybe if that pro was Cam Zink, then you’d really be able to nail it?

Stomp Sessions just released a new free tool that will allow you to put that theory to test. The Side by Side Video Analysis lets you upload a video of yourself performing one of the 60 tricks in the Stomp Sessions catalog, then compare your form and style to Zink’s. The platform allows you to play both video together or separate, so you can analyze at your own speed. Stomp launched the tool last week with the first highlighted trick—the Nac Nac—but it’s available for everything from berms, rollers and jumps, to supermans and backflips.

We chatted with Zink to hear more about the experience.

If somebody uploads a video using the side-by-side tool, will he or she have any actual interaction with you?

I think that would coincide with the digital coaching (digital coaching is a service available to Stomp Sessions’ subscribers). I’m not going to be a stickler and say you only get two revisions, but I think that’s what in writing. You get two or three back and forths. You upload something, I make some suggestions, you go out and film another, you can upload it again a few times.

What tricks do you think benefit most from the side-by-side analysis?

I think it honestly would be valuable in every scenario. I guess there’s been a few uploads for flat corners and there’s arguably more interpretation required on that, even the more simple things that could be picked apart more than the advanced tricks. Because we can always get better at cornering, the best in the world can still improve. You might not notice your wrists might be kind of at a weird angle, your elbows might be down or you might not be throwing your hips into the corner, and it might take a side-by-side comparison to see like, ‘Oh, this is what I’m doing that’s different.’ We tend to get stuck in the same mindset that I’m just not doing it right. I just am not good at it, or I don’t know what it is. Then someone might point it out and then it’s life-changing. That’s the beauty of learning. You’re getting coached essentially, but you’re still getting that gratification of learning on your own, and having those epiphanies and small wins.