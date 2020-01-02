Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Cam Zink. Watch. Adjust. Improve.

Get personal online coaching from Cam Zink and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

Watch detailed tutorials with Cam Zink teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

You can approach a corner many different ways and, in this tutorial, Cam Zink helps you decide how to enter it and achieve your end goal of where you want to exit. He shows you how to find the proper line, whether you’re looking for the fastest race line, to maintain speed, avoid a rut or to blow the corner up with some style. As Zink explains, body mechanics are crucial to maintaining momentum and speed. He teaches you how to manage your rear brake in order to drift, while throwing your hips correctly, with your head/shoulders in the proper riding position, and pressure on your pedals. This combination helps you gain speed through the berm and improves your riding flow. With Zink’s insight, you’ll soon be burning corners without braking.

