As Cam explains, one of the most important parts of mountain biking is the Corner. They come in all shapes and sizes. Starting with the best fundamentals will provide a lifetime of shredding and save you a lot of time. In this tutorial, Cam teaches you step by step on the most efficient way to flow through a Flat Corner. He shows you how to maintain the proper riding position with your elbows, pressuring your peddles and keeping your head in the right position to rip with ease through your next Flat Corner.
Learn this trick today: 3 ways
In Case You Missed It
Sound off in the comments below!