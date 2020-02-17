$30/Lesson: Pro Coach Online Learning Get personal coaching from Stomp Pro. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

$4.99: Pro Tutorial Online Learning Chris Cole teaches you 20+ tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

FREE: DIY Online Learning Upload your video to compare against Chris Cole.

As Cam explains, one of the most important parts of mountain biking is the Corner. They come in all shapes and sizes. Starting with the best fundamentals will provide a lifetime of shredding and save you a lot of time. In this tutorial, Cam teaches you step by step on the most efficient way to flow through a Flat Corner. He shows you how to maintain the proper riding position with your elbows, pressuring your peddles and keeping your head in the right position to rip with ease through your next Flat Corner.

