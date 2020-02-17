$30/Lesson: Pro Coach Online Learning Get personal coaching from Stomp Pro. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

$4.99: Pro Tutorial Online Learning Chris Cole teaches you 20+ tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

FREE: DIY Online Learning Upload your video to compare against Chris Cole.

You can approach a corner many different ways and Cam helps you decide how to enter it and achieve your end goal of where you want to exit. He shows you how to find the proper line, whether you’re looking for fastest race line, maintain speed, avoid a rut or blowing the corner up with some style. As Cam explains, body mechanics is crucial to maintaining momentum and speed. He teaches you how to manage your rear brake like in moto to drift, while throwing your hips correctly, with your head/shoulders in the proper riding position, and pressuring on your peddles. This combination helps you gain speed through the berm and flow your riding. With Cam’s insight, you’ll soon be roasting corners without braking.

