The number one thing in a rock section, as Cam explains, is line choice. He helps you find the right line and incorporate the key mechanics to succeed through your next rock section. From proper body position and pedal pressure, to staying out of the holes and skimming across, he teaches you his deep insights, with some tips he learned from moto, and how to apply to your riding. Learn the secrets from Cam and you will be blazing through rock sections, both small and large, beginner to advance.
Learn This Technique Today: 3 Ways
In Case You Missed It
Sound off in the comments below!