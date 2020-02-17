Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Cam Zink. Watch. Adjust. Improve.

Get personal online coaching from Cam Zink and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

Watch detailed tutorials with Cam Zink teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

The number one thing in a rock section, as Cam explains, is line choice. He helps you find the right line and incorporate the key mechanics to succeed through your next rock section. From proper body position and pedal pressure, to staying out of the holes and skimming across, he teaches you his deep insights, with some tips he learned from moto, and how to apply to your riding. Learn the secrets from Cam and you will be blazing through rock sections, both small and large, beginner to advance.

