$30/Lesson: Pro Coach Online Learning Get personal coaching from Stomp Pro. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

$4.99: Pro Tutorial Online Learning Chris Cole teaches you 20+ tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

FREE: DIY Online Learning Upload your video to compare against Chris Cole.

Learn how to hit a jump for the first time. Cam Zink shows you the perfect type of jump to learn the basics in order to get comfortable catching air. In this tutorial, he explains proper body position, bike technique and take-off timing. Once you understand the correct timing and how to gauge the terrain of the jump, you will be able to progress your riding and expand your skillset to take on more types of jumps, tricks and terrain. He also shows you how to use your brakes and wheel gyration to manage your bike in the air, staying level and comfortable for a solid landing. Take your riding to next level with Zink’s pro insights and step-by-step techniques to sending basic jumps.

