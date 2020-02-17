$30/Lesson: Pro Coach Online Learning Get personal coaching from Stomp Pro. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

$4.99: Pro Tutorial Online Learning Chris Cole teaches you 20+ tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

FREE: DIY Online Learning Upload your video to compare against Chris Cole.

Learning the basics to berms and turns is key to keeping your momentum on the trail and track. Cam takes you through the important body mechanics of elbows, knees and head positions so that you are the most efficient, and comfortable, ripping through a berm or turn. As he explains, it’s similar mechanics that he teaches in riding Rollers and adjusting your position for a sideways roller – the berm. Cam teaches you the key components to properly pushing with your legs, leaning and looking ahead, helping you progress your riding through berms.

