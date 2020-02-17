Learning the basics to berms and turns is key to keeping your momentum on the trail and track. Cam takes you through the important body mechanics of elbows, knees and head positions so that you are the most efficient, and comfortable, ripping through a berm or turn. As he explains, it’s similar mechanics that he teaches in riding Rollers and adjusting your position for a sideways roller – the berm. Cam teaches you the key components to properly pushing with your legs, leaning and looking ahead, helping you progress your riding through berms.
