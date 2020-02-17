Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Cam Zink. Watch. Adjust. Improve.

Get personal online coaching from Cam Zink and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

Watch detailed tutorials with Cam Zink teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

In this tutorial Cam teaches you how to be efficient through a roller section. As he explains, the goal of going through rollers is being able to articulate movements and use your body to manipulate your bike. Cam provides an awesome step by step to proper balance, pushing and pulling through rollers, helping you save energy and peddling, while having more fun. He also shows you how to add in the classic manual. You will be riding more confident and efficient after watching this tutorial with Cam.

