Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Cam Zink. Watch. Adjust. Improve.

Get personal online coaching from Cam Zink and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.

Watch detailed tutorials with Cam Zink teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.

For every facet of bike riding its important to have your Basics dialed – great fundamentals and mechanics. In this 4 Part series, Cam helps you hone in your bike riding skills. Whether you are new to mountain biking or you are looking to improve your current skills, your riding will progress with Cam’s deep insights. He helps you be more efficient with your bike riding and have a better time. Learn the key components to progress your riding, from beginner to advance.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.