Learning drops is tricky. Cam Zink teaching you his secrets makes them easier. In this tutorial he helps you gain confidence by sharing his pro insights and the step by step details to make drops comfortable and fun. This lesson is awesome for first timers, as Cam starts off teaching you how to slowly roll off a mini drop, then helping you work your way up to a small drop and then a medium drop. As he explains, the secret is speed, and learning them you want to go slow; however, as you get more comfortable, speed will help you maintain better control. Drops can range from ladder bridges, to rocks, to logs and more. The techniques are essentially the same. Cam is key on teaching you the fundamental mechanics so that you can become intuitive with drops and ready for all types on the trail. To get there, he recommends repetition with practice at your local bike park. This will help you gain confidence and provide safer riding, while also preparing you to add some flare to your drops, with manuals and nollies…as Cam shows you at the end of this tutorial.