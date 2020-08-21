The California Mountain Biking Coalition is giving away a rare Founder’s Edition of the Specialized Levo SL to help fund the new nonprofit, which aims to increase trail advocacy in California. Specialized is only making 250 of the limited-edition eMTBs, and one costs a whopping $16,525 so if you lust after this premium machine, throwing $5 at a chance to win it seems pretty reasonable.

The campaign is running now, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on September 11. The winner will be drawn the next day. The winner doesn’t need to be present to win, and will be notified over the phone and email. Each $5 donation gives you one entry, and you can enter as much as your wallet allows.

Of the proceeds, 75 percent will go to Access4Bikes Trail Fund, with the remaining 25 percent dedicated to CaMTB.

Access 4Bikes is committing to putting all the proceeds raised in this giveaway into the trails in Marin County.

Not salaries. Not barbecues. Not vacations. Just more trails. Marin land managers have asked the mountain bike community to come up with funds to help close the gap on important connectors like Easy Grade and Liberty Gulch and these funds will go toward those efforts. CaMTB will put its portion of the funds toward underwriting to make progress on statewide advocacy initiatives.

Enter to win HERE.