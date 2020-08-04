Yeti ARC Hardtail Gets More Models & Wide Release

The sensational news of the rebooted Yeti ARC hardtail was made a little more sensational when we saw its classic colorway, anodized highlights and $9,900 bottom line. But what made it a lot more sensational was that Yeti planned to make only 100 of these teal treasures. Though that actually seemed quite logical with regards to the fancy paint job and fancier price point, everyone knew there was no way that’d be the last time we’d see this bike. So, a little sooner than expected, Yeti is announcing that the ARC hardtail 2020 edition will not be a limited edition. Photo Credit: Yeti Cycles

Quite the contrary. Yeti will be producing the ARC in both the regular C and flagship Turq carbon frame materials in two colors and in a total of five build kits throughout, plus a Turq frame-only and the 35th anniversary edition announced last month.

Photo Credit: Yeti Cycles

We happen to have a Turq T2 build of the ARC in a tester’s hands right now, but we need another week to get you our thoughts, so stay tuned. In the meantime, below are the details on the build kits for the non-clollectable versions of the ARC hardtail, as well as a refresher on the geometry. We expect there will probably be more than 100 of them made, so relax. You can take your time deciding which one you want.

Get the rest of the details from Yeti themselves here.

