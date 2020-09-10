Versus: Nalgene Bottle Cages

Our rides can be a gamble sometimes. As many of us opt for hip bags and bottle cages over hydration packs, we’re betting how far we can go against how little we can carry on our backs. You can hide an ace up your sleeve by packing more water on your bike, but unless your bike takes two bottles, the practicality of that approach drops off sharply the moment you go beyond 24 ounces. Anything more and you need something unorthodox that involves a proprietary bottle or a security strap or a frame bag. I wanted something that worked more or less like a regular bottle cage, didn’t take up much more space, and could carry a big, nondisposable, relatively standard bottle. You know where I’m going here. You read the title of this article. I’ll grant that Nalgene bottles aren’t great for riding. There’s an accessory called the Multidrink Cap that allows you to drink without unscrewing a lid, but it’s still not ideal for on-bike drinking. So why the hell are we here?

My go-to short-ride pack is the Bontrager Rapid Pack. It’s got two small pockets flanking an easy-use bottle mount. Since I started this test, I’ve been pairing a regular bottle in my Rapid pack with a 32-ounce Nalgene bottle on my bike. Once the 24-ounce bottle on my back is empty, I refill it from the Nalgene, and I’ve got 8 ounces in reserve if I don’t make it to the spigot by the time I’ve emptied the bottle a second time. Or for bigger rides and overnighters where I’ve got a hydration pack anyway, keeping a Nalgene on the frame is a way to have a slightly bigger reservoir for when my pack empties out or when I get to camp.

I probably shouldn’t be surprised, but there are few Nalgene-specific traditional-style bottle cages out there. I found two, the Velo Orange Mojave and the Widefoot Liter Cage. And they’re actually very different, so here goes.

Velo Orange Mojave

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

It would be wrong to call Velo Orange a hipster brand. Yes, there’s something distinctly high-fashion about their accessories and framesets, and one of their target markets is the upscale urban commuter, but their quality is upscale as well, and a lot of their lineup is made for hardcore touring. I was a little worried about bolting something on my mountain bike not expressly designed for a mountain bike, but then it showed up and those worries went away. The Mojave cage is stainless steel (and is available in powdercoated black or brushed stainless), which is a good material for a bottle cage meant to carry heavy loads. It’s less brittle than aluminum and safer to bend if you want to make it more or less snug. Where the mounting plate meets the cage itself, there aren’t tack welds or bonded seams. In fact, where the plate’s outside edge meets the wire that makes up the cage itself, there’s no seam at all. Each side is supported by an almost five-inch weld, ground smooth.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

Without the lip most cages have to lock into the divot in a standard water bottle, the Mojave cage relies on a 360-degree enclosure halfway up the bottle to hold everything in place. It allows you to fit not just a 32-ounce Nalgene, but just about any bottle with the same diameter like the 40-ounce stainless Kleen Kanteen bottle. That enclosure is actually two enclosures, as each wire comes up from each side of the cage mounting plate’s base, they cross each other, and then attach up at the top of the plate. This allows for some tightness adjustment, as well as for some flex and stretch when pulling the bottle in and out. But it takes a lot of force to move them. The structure is a lot stiffer than its thin profile would let on.

The mounting plate has five holes, so you get three positions on traditional two-bolt setups or one position on the three-bolt setups that are popping up right now. As we’re seeing multiple positions on more cages like King Cage and Wolf Tooth, it’s a wonder why it didn’t happen sooner. I took advantage of it when mounting the Mojave Cage on a Yeti SB115 to give some breathing room between the bottle and the shock, and again on my Trek Stache hardtail to duck it down low enough on the seat tube to leave room for a frame bag that hugged the top tube.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

In those scenarios, space was the tightest among the five bikes I tested the Mojave cage on. That full-coverage closure has its disadvantages. Made with the more open front triangle of a touring bike in mind, the Velo Cage really wants you to pull the bottle straight up and out to remove it, not the half-twist, half-slide motion we’re used to. It’s just as picky about going back in. The flex in the cage helps a little, but once more than an inch of the bottom of the bottle is in, the angle of attack has to be straight. That said, I never once had the bottle fall out, nor did I ever reach down to find it working its way loose, even after spending a fair bit of time on the hardtail and in some fairly rough terrain.

On the downtube of my Scott Ransom and Evil Following, there was plenty of room, though smaller-size frames may run into issues. On my hardtail, which is where I’ll be using this most, the difficulty getting the bottle in and out from under the frame bag was sort of annoying. On the SB115, it was a deal-breaker. Some frames with top-tube-mounted shocks just might not be compatible with this cage, which is why I also brought in the Widefoot Liter cage. It’s much more like the cages we know, for better or worse.

Widefoot Liter Cage

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

Widefoot is a dedicated bikepacking brand that has a small but growing catalog of solutions like the Liter Cage. They make a cargo cage, a more compact drinkable Nalgene lid and a lightweight compact poop-scooping trowel. Solutions indeed. Like the Mojave cage, the Widefoot Liter Cage is stainless steel and is available in black or silver, though it has the advantage of being made in the USA. It’s also got a more easily fine-tunable mounting system with five positions, not three. But the adjustment range isn’t any wider, and is shifted up slightly on the cage, so it can go lower, but not higher relative to your bottle braz-ons. The mounting-plate / cage connection isn’t quite as clean-looking as on the Mojave, but it is a little longer and the welds look robust, not knowing anything about welding.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

The most significant difference, of course, is in the cage itself. The Widefoot is shaped a lot like a traditional cage, but to help accommodate the larger, heavier load of a Nalgene, it’s captured up near the top of the bottle, not in the middle. But sliding it in and out feels just like a regular bottle. Once you’ve got it a couple inches out, it can rotate a bit to clear bags or shocks, and can guide itself back in from an angle just as easily. On my ride on the SB115, where the Mojave was a no-go, it came in and out like any regular bottle, and I was able to take advantage of the extra fine-tuning of the position to get me an extra few millimeters of clearance for grabbing and replacing.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

But I did have an issue running the Liter Cage on that bike. One I was afraid I’d have. While getting bounced around, I was able to knock the bottle loose. The more open design combined with the usually smooth surface of a Nalgene bottle made that easy-out a little too easy. Of course, I hadn’t read Widefoot’s full-sized fine print, stating that for aggressive terrain or non-vertical mounting, they recommend using the rubber strap that is included with the Liter Cage. As I said from the outset, my intended use for these cages isn’t taking regular sips throughout a ride. It’s a one-time refill. But there are plenty of strap-on options for all kinds of bottles. It turns out that, unless the bottle’s exit route is obstructed, the Velo Orange cage is the better bet if you’re planning on mounting to the downtube. With a minor redesign, the Liter Cage could potentially be a bit more secure. The wire just above the mounting plate loops flush with the rest of the cage so that, like the Mojave cage, it can fit a taller 40-ounce Kleen Kanteen (which would definitely need a strap for reinforcement), but if it got rid of that functionality, that wire loop could potentially be a little taller and bent out a bit to grab the top edge of a Nalgene bottle like a traditional cage sits in the divot just below the lid.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

But I was fine accepting defeat on the downtube mount. The real motivator for this project was a vertical mount on my hardtail where there was an obstructed exit route. So, that’s where I spent most of my time testing the Liter Cage. And after four pretty big and rowdy-for-a-hardtail rides, I never lost the bottle once. Maybe it helped that there was a frame bag resting just above it, but the bottle would always stay put, and when I wanted to pull it out, all I had to do was what I’ve been doing for 25 years. The motion is quick and easy, and though I do expect the cage to loosen up a bit over time, the steel construction makes it easy to bend back and keep it tight.

I’m not sure if I’ve convinced you that this unorthodox approach to hydration is right for you, but hey, 10 years ago none of us thought we’d be out shredding in fanny packs. And next time you’re running low on water, think what an extra eight ounces could do for you.