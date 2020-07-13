The past several months, as we all know, have borne witness to a viral spread that few of us ever dreamed we’d see in our lifetimes. It has spread with an energy that seems to know no bounds; ignoring borders, passing between friends, and penetrating even the corners of our internet that previously only played host to shredits and head angle “discussions”. What I’m referring to, of course, is the digging bug.

All across the mountain bike world, people have picked up trail tools, headed into their backyards and local woods, and begun to carve out the flowing trails and sculpted jump lines that previously only existed in their heads. During a time when governments ordered or advised many of us to stay off our bikes or eliminate any risk of injury, trailbuilding became the means by which we could stay connected to the sport that we love. And through it all, digging helped us stay connected to our fellow riders and now our fellow grafters through digital platforms of all kinds; from the Andy Goldsworthy-esque visions on Instagram pages like @kiing_of_spades to the full-on YouTube series of Matt Jones.

Personally, I’ve been holed up in Northern California, spending my time no differently than many of you out there. Trails existed here before the pandemic—for the record, I’ve long been just as happy to grab a shovel as a bike. But, let’s just say it looks a little different up on the hill than it did when our shelter-in-place order came down in March. There’s more on all of that coming soon here on BikeMag.com, but today I simply want to share some of the gear that has helped me turn an empty hill into a dreamy playground.

Let’s Get to Work

Big to small, electric to acoustic, conventional to a little less so. Wherever they fit on the spectrum, the Kona Remote 160 e-bike, Trail Boss tool, Skullcandy Vert earbuds and Camelbak Chute water bottle are trail tools that have made a difference. Here’s how.