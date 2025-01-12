Tested: Transition Spur

As I began to think about the impending winter here in Western Idaho. I knew I needed to approach the cold season with a bike that wouldn’t leave me hanging on variable terrain or longer mileage through the winter. My daily driver, a 2022 Orbea Occam, has me feeling over-gunned on most of the trails in my neighborhood; while I have set off on some longer days in the saddle on this bike, it isn’t quite as efficient as I’d like for the plans I had set in motion. The split pivot of the Occam is excellent for all-around riding, offering plenty of versatility for the majority of my rides, but in the winter, the higher altitude trails are snow-covered and inaccessible, and the lower elevation trails are a drag on a trail bike for the most part.

I had the idea to source a capable and efficient shorter-travel bike that blurred the lines between XC and trail and could serve as a test platform in the darker months of the year. I began exploring the options. The market was saturated with bikes that grabbed my attention, and my work was cut out for me as I started my search for the proverbial perfect-temperature porridge. I was curious about the Santa Cruz Tallboy, Revel Ranger, and Specialized Epic Evo, but nothing entirely checked all the boxes.

All-terrain, all the time. The Spur has been a reliable companion. Photo: Deven McCoy

After much research and consideration of the coming winter and the adventures I want to experience, all the trail signs pointed at the Transition Spur. The Spur has been on my mind for a few years, and my proclivity for rowdier riding and my recent move to an area with mostly cross-country-style trails were the perfect catalysts for this review.

Frame Size Tested : XL

: XL Rider Height: 6'2"

The Geo of the Transition Spur Photo: Transition Bikes

Ride Impressions

I’ve been on either a split pivot or 4-bar/horst link bike for the last 5 years, and the first ride on the Spur’s linkage-driven single pivot suspension with a flex pivot was noticeable and familiar. It felt like an old friend visiting. It behaves as you would expect from a bike with shorter travel, but the nearly 30% progression and pretty linear kinematics make for a surprisingly supple feeling for 120 millimeters of rear-wheel travel. Upon initial setup, I added a medium-volume spacer to the Fox DPS Performance Elite shock and set it at 30% sag. After one ride on some flowier terrain, I moved to a larger volume spacer and 25% sag to give a more supportive feeling since I don’t like messing with lockouts and rarely flip the dial on the shock. This seemed to be the golden ticket, and I have only found the bottom of the travel a handful of times.

I have spent a decent bit of time on Transition bikes over the years, most of that time split between a Bottle Rocket and a Smuggler - both providing a little more travel than the Spur. The most striking trait I noticed on the Spur was its willingness to gallop. In contrast to the Smuggler, which was no ass-dragger on climbs, the Spur chomps at the bit and strongly encourages shredding (not hammering) climbs. There is no shortage of traction if seated, thanks to the 72-degree seat tube angle and composed 435mm chainstays. When out of the saddle and over the front end on steep climbs, the rear wheel tends to break loose, but as soon as I centered my weight, the traction control light came on, and it was back to scampering uphill.

Not afraid of putting in miles or tackling singletrack. Photo: Deven McCoy

Despite the 120mm of travel, the Spur rides well above its travel class when you point it downhill. I often found myself dipping into my bike-handling savings account to cover checks that would have bounced on most other 120mm travel bikes - but that's one of the things I really appreciate about the Spur. It wants to be ridden hard, both up and down; it is not forgiving to someone who tends to ride in the backseat (pardon the skiing analogy) but rewards a rider willing to push into everything. The Spur is all business AND party, much like the NYSE in the late 80s.

External brake routing is becoming increasingly rare, and seeing a 2024 bike with brake hoses on the outside is refreshing. This is a big reason that the Spur stood out among other short-travel trail bikes on the market. The internal revolution sweeping the industry is polarizing for a good reason, and I’m not a fan. As someone who does almost all of my own wrenching, the added complexity quickly negates the aesthetic benefits of tucking hoses out of sight. The Spur does have internal routing for mechanical drivetrains, but thankfully, the frame has tube-in-tube routing for housing. The frame is also UDH, which means you can run a traditional drivetrain or SRAM T-type rear derailleur.

The beauty of external brake hoses. Photo: Deven McCoy

I am 6’2” and decided on an XL frame because I like a longer reach. Since I’m mostly legs, the 635mm stack and 210mm dropper from OneUp hit the nail on the head. I prefer a reach in the 490 to 520 range; the 510mm reach was ideal. However, I did swap out the supplied ANVL cockpit for a 35mm OneUp Components stem and the carbon e-Bar with a 35mm rise. After a few test rides, I rolled the bars back just a few degrees and cut them down to 760mm from 800mm.

The first change I made outside of the cockpit was the brakes. The GX build I’m riding has SRAM G2 RS brakes with 180mm Centerline rotors in the front and rear. The Rotor size is more than adequate for this bike's intended use. I replaced the SRAM G2 brakes with Lewis LV4 brakes and have been putting these new players in the radial brake world to the test. There is a markedly different feel to these brakes compared to the G2’s, but that’s for another article. I might size up to 200mm in the front, but that might inspire even more questionable lines, so 180mm might be the perfect mental limiter, along with the less aggressive tires I have on the bike right now.

While I don't have an issue with the wheels that came on the Spur, I have a rotating quiver of wheels that I have been testing over the last few months as I slowly start adding to our Carbon MTB Wheel Guide. The Spur shipped with a RaceFace wheelset comprised of RaceFace Aeffect R rims and Trace hubs, which are excellent and have withstood a significant amount of abuse.

The SRAM GX Eagle groupset on the Spur is one of my favorite industry developments in mountain biking's recent history. This solid mechanical rear derailleur is pretty affordable, can take a beating, and can be improved with aftermarket support from brands like Madrone Cycles. After a few rides on the stock derailleur, I swapped out the linkages and cage to create an efficient and bomb-proof drivetrain that I have not needed to worry about since.

The suspension package on the GX build has also not left me wanting. After the initial setup, the only tinkering I’ve done is play with rebound depending on the terrain and add a Mucky Nutz fender. The Fox Float 34 Performance Elite Fit 4 and DPS Performance Elite offer the perfect amount of tuning for most riders without the flash of Kashima coating. I will likely try out a few other suspension packages, including a piggyback-equipped shock for longer descents and better heat management.

Complications

So far, I have only found a couple of issues with the Spur, and one of these issues is also one of the things I appreciate about the platform. How’s that for duality?

The first issue I encountered was the lower shock bolt being slightly loose. It started as a knocking sound that took some time to hunt down. I thought it might have been the seat post at first, but the sound persisted after stabilizing the seat. I then thought it could be the bottle cage or brake hose - this was also a misdiagnosis. After pulling the linkages apart and reassembling while torquing everything down, the knock was gone. I should have known this was the issue to begin with, as I had a similar experience with the Smuggler.

The bolt in question caused a knocking sound. Photo: Deven McCoy

The dual-edged blade that sliced me open is the small travel numbers but inspiring geometry and feeling of confidence on this bike. I know I mentioned this was also a positive, but in the spirit of keeping all riders in mind, this could be a negative for the spritely pony. This could be especially important if you are a larger rider who puts bikes and components through abusive cycles. There have been situations where I find myself seriously worried about the integrity of the bike. However, I have not yet found a point of no return, and the Spur continues to stick the landing, no matter how variable. The bike encourages aggressive riding, but a flex-pivot, tight(er) head tube angle, and 120mm of travel force pragmatic riding and cautious line choice in situations you would typically plow through on an enduro bike.

Colder temps mean harsher trails. Photo: Deven McCoy

The limits of the Spur are somewhat easy to reach, and I have had a fair few situations where I pushed things slightly past said limits. After finding the stop point of this short travel bike that feels enduro-adjacent, it became apparent that although it can handle a considerable amount of punishment, a reminder was needed to tone it down just a bit in rowdier sections of trails to avoid chaos. It is a fine line between composure and calamity with the Spur, and that is one of my favorite things about the bike, but that also makes it a hard bike to classify. It's a trail bike that touches on XC elements while paying homage to the history Transition has with the gravity-oriented side of the sport.

A minor qualm, but a qualm, nonetheless, is the paint. Transition has never been the poster child for durable frame finishing, so this should not be a shock; it's just something to keep in mind. The paint has been more durable than other Transitions I have seen in the past, and I have yet to see any major blemishes appear. All that said, I will be draping the frame and fork with a Tailored Ride Wrap kit to preserve the ‘Hazy Grey’ livery in the long term.

New wheels, tires, cockpit, and saddle. Photo: Deven McCoy

Intended User

So, who is the Spur for? The answer to this question is becoming foggier to answer the more I ride the bike, but the easiest response I can give is that this bike is for someone who wants to muddle some lines. Maybe you live somewhere where you don’t have the same steep and technical trails found in the PNW, where this bike was developed. Perhaps you are a more gravity-focused rider who is looking for a platform that facilitates efficiency and longer miles while also keeping you honest in your line choice to avoid injury.

It's one of the most well-rounded bikes I've been on in a while. Photo: Deven McCoy

From my perspective, the Spur isn’t comfortable in a box; it’s a wild horse ready to help you on your journey, whatever that might mean. It’s geometry wants to stampede through rough chunder and slide down steeps, and at the same time, the lightweight frame and responsive maneuverability uphill intend to get you back up the hill for more laps or long distances. The Spur is ready for whatever you are as long as there is a mutual understanding of the demands. It’s a bike designed to push limits, but not necessarily for everyone, and it requires reciprocation to achieve whatever is demanded. If you feel like heading out on an all-day epic, the Spur will be a loyal companion as you slog up fire roads or snipe tech lines on singletrack.

The Spur will be right there if you want to spend a day lapping a flowy jump line. While other bikes might be more suited for a specific use case, the Spur will adapt and do its best in any situation. Just remember that it is not a full-on enduro bike; no matter how capable it feels, it has limits, and exceeding them is easy.