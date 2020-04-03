Tested: Timber! 3.0 Bolt-On and QR Bells – $25

Fair warning, we’re going to start with a public service announcement. You need to own a bike bell. The only riders who don’t are the very lucky few who ride exclusively in a network where 100 percent of the descents are downhill-only and bike-only. The very lucky few who have literally zero chance of ever screaming around a corner and suddenly turning an innocent family of four into an innocent family of anti-mountain-biking advocates. If you are one of these lucky riders, go back to your paradise. We here in the real world have business to take care of.

Now that that’s out of the way: Bells. Bells kinda suck. We spend hours and hours and hundreds and hundreds making sure our bikes are buttoned up, tight and tidy. Strapping a cowbell on them … kinda sucks. So does social distancing, but t’s the right thing to do. And because bells are so necessary yet so evil, the only bell to have is a Timber bell.