Tested: The COROS DURA (Part 2)

Cycling computers are valuable tools, and not just for road, gravel, or race-training cyclists. Modern cycling computers can offer valuable insight into recovery (especially when paired with a heart rate monitor or compatible watch), ride tracking, route planning, communication, and more. The COROS DURA strikes a unique balance between everything you could need from a GPS head unit while maintaining an unobtrusive presence. During my time with the DURA, I keep relating it to a functional mechanical groupset: It keeps working reliably and fades into the everyday with intuitive function and integration that just makes sense. I can leave this on the bike after rides and not worry about it needing a charge. I can set my data screens with the companion COROS App. I know that all the info I care about is right there in front of me, depending on my daily riding habits, and I can swap between bikes with ease thanks to readily available mounts.

After a less-than-ideal launch last year, the DURA has received some impressive updates, and COROS continues to address the issues that reviewers had during the launch. These pragmatic updates have made the DURA a seriously impressive computer at a digestible price point.

The cold had a marginal effect on the battery life of the DURA. Photo: Deven McCoy

Cy reviewed the DURA in early September 2024 and shared his thoughts. He admitted to not being much of a cycling computer guy, which is a valuable perspective when considering this device holistically. I’m on the other end of that spectrum, though. I have lots of experience with cycling computers and typically don’t ride without some method of tracking metrics.

I have split my time with the DURA between road/gravel and some longer mountain bike rides, testing all the features save for power meter connectivity, and I have been impressed with the device so far, and no, I have not had to charge it yet.

Battery life is the big talking point with the DURA, and for good reason. The device's solar charging and overall power consumption are pretty astounding, but I have been most impressed with the ease of integration with everyday rides. The DURA just blends into the routine thanks to the battery life, UI, and companion app. Other devices aim to achieve what the DURA has done, but from my experience with Garmin, Wahoo, Sunnto, and a swath of other gadgets, nothing quite hits like the COROS ecosystem.

COROS - DURA Solar GPS Bike Computer & HRM Photo: Deven McCoy

The physical design also contributes to the seamless integration of the DURA into everyday life. The DURA is not just another device hastily cooked up to get a share of the pie. Instead, it has received much attention for the presence it will have in your life. Considering how much time a head unit sits in your peripheral (or direct) vision, one would hope it would be nice to look at without totally distracting from the joy of riding. The physical dial and ability to turn off the touch-screen function are welcome features that make for a delightful user experience that is different enough to make it stand out but not different enough to be confusing.

In its early days, the DURA received much attention, but not in a good way. Reviews came flooding in that the UI was half-baked and clunky and seemed to be in a beta testing phase. Although I never got to test the device in its early stages of release, the reviews and write-ups I had seen did not heighten my desire to try it out. I was perfectly happy with my Garmin Forerunner 955 and Wahoo ELMNT as my daily drivers.

First Impressions

It wasn't until I received a test unit that a friend was reviewing that I became curious about the DURA. I was happy with the non-monogamous outfit I used on rides and didn’t think much of changing it. Then, I received a package from COROS containing a DURA computer and PACE pro watch and began reading about the benefits of a monogamous ecosystem for ride tracking and recovery. This opened my mind a bit more.

Unboxing was a pleasant experience, offering similar dopamine hits as you’d find pulling a circa-2015 Apple product out of its box. All the packaging is well thought out and minimal, yet still contains a mount, chargers, and even stickers. The device had a bit of charge out of the box, and I felt obligated to top it off before I began my testing, but since the initial charge, I have not had to plug in the little trooper, and it is sitting at a healthy charge after ~350 miles and ~60 days of total use. Thankfully, when/if I need to top it off the DURA it uses USB-C, the same charger as just about everything else in the modern era.

Satisfying package for a pleasing product. Photo: Deven McCoy

The ability to have all my data housed in one system was something that I had never considered as a reality since I don’t like Garmin bike computers, but I love the watches, and I don’t like Wahoo watches, but I love the computers they make. I had settled with what worked and never thought twice about having all my metrics on one app. After a few months with the COROS siblings, I can’t imagine going back; needless to say, my Wahoo computer and Garmin watch have been unused since I got the COROS gadgets set up.

Integration

The COROS companion app on iOS made setting up the device a breeze. Although I cannot comment on its use on Android, I assume the process is very similar. This app is essential for setting up, updating, and loading routes. Without a smartphone, it would be impossible to benefit from its host of features - a common trend in our society. We have no choice but to be plugged in. The COROS app is the home base for everything and is easy to use to change all the data pages and notification settings and sync 3rd party apps for navigation.

To me, the feeling of the DURA is what won me over. Despite needing to be connected to a smartphone to set it up and download maps and routes, the DURA is incredibly reclusive while in use. It doesn’t boast the brightest and most high-definition AMOLED display or Android software. It isn't trying to be a smartphone because it’s busy being one of the most polarizing bike computers on the market. It seems to be a love-it-or-hate-it scenario with the DURA, and I’m certainly in the love-it camp, which I attribute to my love for simplicity in technology. When I head out for a bike ride, I don’t want to stare at a screen or be distracted by beeps and notifications; I don’t want to obsess over my data, worry about having enough battery on longer rides, or scrambling to charge last minute. The DURA is a refreshing pivot in the world of wireless drivetrains, e-bikes, wireless droppers, batteries on suspension, and iPad-adjacent cycling computers. However, it still plays nicely with all the modern amenities we expect.

There aren't many other bike computers on the market that provide the amount of value that the DURA offers alongside the refreshing design and UI. Although I love the simplicity of the DURA, I also love the integration within the COROS family, which could be seen as an added complexity that marks against the system. I never really need to consider this integration with the heart rate data provided by the PACE Pro watch and rechargeable HR monitor. It all happens without needing much input or direction from me. It allows me to open up the app to check all the vitals I might be interested in monitoring throughout the week, which adds to the “behind the scenes” feeling of the device.

Options, options, options. Photo: Deven McCoy

Living With the DURA

The daily use of the DURA is pleasant, and the app integration with 3rd party ride-planning methods is seamless. The ability to draw up a ride on Strava or RidewithGPS and quickly send it to the DURA is painless with quick synchronization. There was a bit of a learning curve with the DURA as I familiarized myself with the dial and single button, but after one ride, I had things down, and navigating pages became second nature. The same can be said for the layout of the data pages, and they can be customized to be specific to the ride, with each mode having the designed metrics presented while riding.

I am not the biggest fan of riding with a bike computer on the mountain bike due to the increased vibration and potential for abrupt impact. I tend to choose a watch for mountain bike adventures and was cautious with the DURA mounted to my handlebars as I set out for my first ride. I was worried my knees would hit the device and knock it loose, or it would rattle off the mount on my bars and be lost to the trail spirits. After plenty of rides on all kinds of terrain, I have since had my worries quelled as I have never made contact with the device on the bars, nor has the mount generated any distracting noise while riding.

The DURA has changed my habits with its integration, superb battery life, and intuitive navigation. I now carry it on every ride, both on and off road. I don’t think twice about mounting the device on my bars; I know it's not going anywhere. If riders are after a different mount option, sourcing one is relatively easy, as the DURA is compatible with “most standard quarter-turn Garmin style mounts.” Thanks to this clever adoption of a pre-existing standard, finding a mount for the device was as simple as opening up my spare parts drawer and searching for one of many mounts I have lying around.

The elephant in the room is undeniably the issues surrounding the DURA at launch, with a lot of criticism around its clunky navigation and delayed response from the touchscreen, which I’ll admit is not the standout feature of the DURA, and the other issues have been addressed with the frequent updates that COROS has rolled out. The most recent one was in September, and it improved lap summary and elevation data pages, dual-sided power readings, new climbing features, navigation optimizations, and a few other details. More updates are also on the way for the DURA, and it shows a pragmatic approach to this device, proving that COROS isn't just trying to budge into the market. Instead, they recognize the pitfalls of the current industry and are making a better device available to everyone.

To that effect, COROS recently rolled out a public beta update that seriously bolstered the DURA with fresh designs for displays, custom names for paired accessories, and what most people have been begging for: data fields to navigation pages. This feature was previously only accessible in split-screen mode and is now customizable in the app. This recent beta rollout is a nice treat, and the reworked UI breathed new life into my DURA, along with adding features that will entice prospective buyers. I have just updated my device with the new software update and am seriously looking forward to seeing how these minor enhancements will change the usability of the DURA.

Pairing with the companion app for updates and map downloads is quick and easy. Photo: Deven McCoy

Details

MSRP: $249

Claimed 120 hours of ride time on a single charge with full GPS support

with up to 2 extra hours of ride time per hour from solar charging

with up to 2 extra hours of ride time per hour from solar charging Fully customizable 2.7" MIP color screen with adaptive backlight

Responsive touchscreen

Digital dial and single button for one-finger control

Dual-frequency satellite tracking with auto GPS mode selection

Turn-by-turn and smart rerouting powered by Google Maps

Built-in global offline maps for navigation on all types of terrain

Quick and seamless app integration

Gain complete fitness insights with COROS watches and sensors

Bluetooth and ANT+ support and third-party integrations

