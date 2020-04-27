Right now, I have seven hip packs in my truck cab. Some are small, some are large. Some are red, but most are black. There are even two of the same pack (I’m still not sure how that happened). A few are covered in perma-mud—signs of past trail time. One is even still brand new, not yet christened. In all the mix and mess, though, there is one hip pack missing.

The Stealth Hightop doesn’t live in my truck, although it does frequent the backseat. Since it arrived on my doorstep this fall, it’s become the pack I reach for first, and it probably will remain in that coveted position for some time. Heck, I might even put those seven other hip packs in storage.