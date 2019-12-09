Shimano has some of the most interesting marketing tactics—or lack thereof—in the industry. With some products, like the new XTR, XT and SLX 12-speed groups recently released, Shimano shouts across the internet for all to hear. Other times, like the stealthy release of the BL-MT501/BR-MT520 brake last year, Shimano doesn’t so much as utter a peep. In fact, I only found out about the BL-MT501/BR-MT520 because I saw a pair in an image while perusing a press release from Ibis. It very nearly blows my mind that Shimano didn’t hype up these things—they’ve turned out to some of the best brakes I’ve ever ridden, and that’s not even considering the fact that most shops will sell you one wheel’s worth for $130, and there are plenty available through unscrupulous online sellers for about $100, though as with most brakes, the rotor and adaptor is sold separately. Factor in their value-for-money, and these are darn near impossible to beat.

Let’s begin with a lesson on Shimano’s nomenclature. The BL-MT501/BR-MT520 brakes are sold as a full brake with the BR MT520 caliper and the BL MT501 lever. After some research, it was confirmed by Shimano that the MT501 lever is identical to the M6000 lever, better known as “Deore,” which we’ve seen helping bring the price down on plenty of high-end bikes. Both are listed in the M6000 series page on Shimano’s website. Interesting.