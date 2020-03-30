Tested: SE 2oz Stainless Steel Flask – $6.50

With that out of the way, flasks and bikes are nothing new. Surly and King Kage make flask-specific bottle cages, but they’re meant for the more common 6- or 8-ounce variety. The standard curved shape meant to fit oh-so-inconspicuously in your side pocket, but that’s a lot of booze to bring with you on a ride. Plus, a traditional flask commands almost a sandwhich’s worth of space and at least as much weight. This two-ounce version is more like the size of an energy gel packet. It can easily disappear in an accessory pouch or a bib pocket. It’s easy to handle and open, gloves or not, and after two years of regular use, the threads still feel as good as new and I’ve had no leaks. It comes with a keychain attachment out of the box, but I ditched the clutter and the clatter. The only accessory it really needs is a small funnel, which strangely costs just as much as this flask, but I’ve had it for just as long. And, it works for full-sized flasks.



For something that costs less than $7 on Amazon, this little guy has been the bright spot of countless long hard climbs. Adding these couple ounces have done me more good than shaving a couple grams ever has.