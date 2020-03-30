Tested: SE 2oz Stainless Steel Flask – $6.50
I’m a little tired of our sport’s fascination with beer. It’s just the compulsoriness of it all. When I’m thoughtful enough to load an icebox for me and my friends to share the end of a ride, I can’t help but feel the unseen hand of mountain-bike culture guiding me. I’ll bring a sixer of small-batch IPA because I’m too embarrassed to bring a handful of Rolling Rocks out of the 30-rack on my pantry floor. Never mind the fact that, at the end of a long ride, any cold beverage is like carbonated sex on your tongue. Plus, my calorie-deprived metabolism will really make the most of that 7.5%, I don’t want to get a buzz-on right before my drive home. The best time for that is when I’m in the shower, washing the dirt out of my bloody forearms.
